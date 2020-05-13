Football safety consultant against the restart of the Premier League season

A prominent member of the Football Safety Officers Association has urged the Premier League to put life before money and avoid restarting the campaign as soon as they plan to.

The Premier League has been suspended since the start of March as the coronavirus outbreak spread around the world.

However, plans are underway for the competition to be restarted next month despite the coronavirus still claiming lots of lives in England and across the globe.

One of the major reason why the Premier League is pushing for the campaign to be restarted is because they face paying almost a billion pounds back to broadcasters if they don’t complete this campaign.

They are already slated to lose more than £300 million when they restart the campaign without fans in the stands.

However, former Blackburn safety officer and a current member of the Football Safety Officers Association John Newsham has urged the Premier League to put life before football and stop their plans to restart the campaign.

Newsham told The Guardian: ‘Nobody’s life should be jeopardised because of money. If a match has to be abandoned or can’t be played due to safety concerns, it is irrelevant that it is due to be broadcast on Sky.

‘It is a worry for me if the TV money is at the back of people’s minds. Lives come first, it has nothing to do with money.’

