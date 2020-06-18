Football-starved fans helped Arsenal and Man City break three year old viewing numbers

Football finally returned last night as Aston Villa took on Sheffield United and Manchester City welcomed Arsenal.

It has been three months that the Premier League had been suspended and it was a delight to most fans that we could watch our team play again.

It wasn’t the best of nights to be an Arsenal fan after Manchester City beat us 3-0 at the Etihad, but that game still ended up breaking viewing records that had stood for three years.

According to Mirror Sports, 2.6 million people viewed the Arsenal vs Manchester City game on Sky Sports which is the highest number of viewers they have recorded for a game in three years.

The match was an evenly matched contest until a David Luiz horror show swung it in Manchester City’s favour with the Brazilian causing two goals and getting sent off.

The Gunners will take on Brighton in their next Premier League game but they are without Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka who both limped off in the game against City.

In the absence of Mari and Luiz, it will be a tough task for Mikel Arteta to find a back four to field as well as defenders that he can have on the bench.