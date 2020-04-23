Football wages have to be controlled before it kills the sport

One thing that the coronavirus pandemic has taught us is that football wages are getting out of hand and it has to be controlled now before it destroys the game.

Teams like Arsenal and Liverpool get ridiculed for not being able to pay high wages to their players, but this tough time has shown that being reasonable when offering wages is the wise thing to do.

Today players don’t always justify why they earn so much and the nature of football contracts leave the clubs in a position where they have no choice but to pay the agreed wages.

The clubs are at the mercy of the players in times like this that they are struggling to pay them even though they are not even playing for the team.

I suggest that the world’s football governing body comes together and impose a salary cap and a cap on transfer fees.

This wouldn’t make any sense, especially to the players who would want their earnings to be unlimited.

However, the clubs have to fight for some sanity to be brought back to players’ earnings, otherwise, clubs will run out of business because they are paying more money in wages than they are bringing in through earnings.

Obviously there are rules, especially within the European Union where salary caps are very difficult to impose, however, if this pandemic has taught us one thing, it is if there is a necessity then rules will be changed and considering the financial catastrophe coming down the line I am expecting change on a significant basis.