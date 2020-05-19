Footballers who refuse to return to work should be prepared to give up their wages

The former owner of Crystal Palace, Simon Jordan has just claimed that footballers should take a pay cut if they are afraid to return to work due to the coronavirus crisis, and I couldn’t agree with him more.

I cannot believe that Premier League players who are arguably the highest paid in the world and who have come together to fight against getting pay cuts have concerns about returning to the field.

Some have even claimed that their health and safety aren’t being considered by the Premier League.

This is laughable because most of these players don’t even consider the financial health of their clubs in this tough time.

The truth remains that when workers don’t show up, companies don’t make money and that is one reason companies have been laying off their staff at this time.

If these players are so concerned about their health and that of their family members, I suggest that they also come together and voluntarily forfeit their earnings until it becomes safe for them to return to the field.

It is not rocket science that there would be no money to keep a football club going if the Premier League isn’t on because the players aren’t playing.

At the moment, the most sensible solution might just be a policy of no work, no pay.

Policemen, nurses, caregivers, and 100’s of other industries do not pay staff that refuse to work, so why should footballers be any different?

An article from Ime