For Mikel Arteta to prove his worth Arsenal MUST start winning trophies

To be a big club, Arsenal must start bringing home the silverware by Konstantin

Welcome lovely Arsenal people. I’ve seen a lot of debates recently about the manager, some of the players, the lack of rotation and so on, but I think it all boils down to one thing – winning trophies. It’s the goal of the game. It’s the sole purpose of the competition, to reward the best.

Now Arsenal haven’t won the league title in 20 years. We have never won the CL. A lot of Arsenal fans don’t see a problem with that, but I see a really big one.

Who are we as a football club? I watch a lot of Arsenal content and I see our fanbase hyping us up like we’re this massive team, but where are the trophies to back it up? In the last 5 years Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all won the Champions League. We used to be in the top 2 in England, us and Man Utd. We were huge, we were scary, we were revolutionaries, changed English football.

Nowadays kids wear Man City and Liverpool kits. Liverpool were considered a cup team for 30 years before Klopp finally delivered a league title for them. I hear all sort of abuse and cursing to ‘plastic` fans, because people like to support teams that win, which is the most natural thing in life. The other narrative that must be debunked instantly is that City just bought’ everything and they win only because they are rich.

We are trying to buy it ourselves. The problem is people have a narrative that we are underdogs and the world is unfair because big bad Pep has the keys to uncle Scrooges golden vault. Did we not spend 200+ million this year to bridge the gap to City? People forget we outbid them for Declan Rice by paying 105 million . Take Declan out of our side and put it into City’s, what would the table look like in that scenario?

We were promised we would compete with Bayern Munich when we moved to the Emirates. Those are not my words, the board said that to us. We sacrificed being a title winning side, but we didn’t do it to become like Tottenham. We boast how bigger we are than them, but they also have a new stadium and an exciting squad. Sure we’re higher in the league than them, but what separates us historically is the trophies. Young fans haven’t seen those trophies though. For a young fan there’s not much between us. That’s why we have to win. Real Madrid are the biggest football club in the world, because they win, not because they are entitled.

Mbappe will go to Madrid because he will almost certainly win a bunch of trophies there. That’s the standard there, only winning is good enough. Careers of players are short, Saka, Martinelli and Saliba will look at Kane and not want to replicate his achievement of being very good players that haven’t won anything. Winning trophies is important, we should never forget this or we will fade into mediocracy once again. If we are Arsenal fans, the wellbeing of the football club should be above the manager, or any player, regardless of how much we like them.

Please be respectful in the comments. This is a platform for discussions, calling people names, because you don’t like their opinion doesn’t do any good on you. Take care.

