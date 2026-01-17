“For both sides” Steven Gerrard thinks Forest deserved a point against Arsenal

Steven Gerrard watched as Arsenal failed to capitalise on Manchester City’s Premier League defeat, dropping points in a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest this evening. The result denied the Gunners the opportunity to move nine points clear at the top of the table and represented another missed chance to create breathing space between themselves and the chasing pack.

Mikel Arteta’s side has now let slip two opportunities in recent weeks to widen the gap over the teams below them. At this stage of the season, such moments can become significant, particularly in a tightly contested title race. Arsenal entered the fixture knowing the importance of the occasion, but were unable to find a way past a resilient and highly motivated Forest side.

Contrasting motivations shape the contest

Forest approached the match with their own urgent objective, as they continued to battle against relegation. With both teams competing for very different prizes, the game was always likely to be challenging. Arsenal are pushing to be crowned champions in the summer, while Forest are fighting to preserve their Premier League status, a contrast that contributed to the intensity of the contest.

Despite Arsenal’s territorial dominance and attacking intent, they struggled to turn possession into clear-cut chances. Forest remained disciplined throughout and refused to be overrun, making it difficult for the Gunners to impose themselves decisively. As the match progressed, frustration grew for Arsenal, who were expected by many to secure all three points.

Gerrard assesses a frustrating evening

Gerrard suggested that the outcome was not entirely undeserved, pointing to Arsenal’s inefficiency and Forest’s determination. Speaking on BBC Live, he reflected on the balance of the game and the importance of the result for both sides.

“Sean Dyche will be delighted with his players all over the pitch. They deserved to take something out of the game. Arsenal were very wasteful in the first half.

“This point could be very important for both sides.”

His assessment highlights how Forest’s resistance earned them a valuable point, while Arsenal were left to reflect on another evening where opportunity did not translate into victory.