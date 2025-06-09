For Gooners, goal-scoring should not be a concern with this top Arsenal target

Failing to score when it mattered most ultimately cost Arsenal last season. With a reliable striker leading the line, it’s easy to imagine that at least half of their 14 Premier League draws could have been converted into wins.

That’s exactly why strengthening the attack was always expected to be a priority in this summer’s transfer window.

For a while, it looked like Arsenal would choose between Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško, with sporting director Andrea Berta exploring both options.

Now, the picture is becoming clearer: Šeško appears to be the man Arsenal are betting on.

Šeško’s numbers suggest he could explode at Arsenal

Some Gooners might be uneasy about passing on Gyökeres, a proven goal machine at Sporting CP, for a player with just 13 Bundesliga goals last season. But context matters.

The underlying stats suggest that Šeško’s output could soar in a different tactical setup, particularly in a team like Arsenal’s, where service and movement are far superior to what he’s used to at RB Leipzig.

Here’s how the two clubs compared last season:

Big chances created : Leipzig – 80 | Arsenal – 110

Touches inside opposition box : Leipzig – 793 | Arsenal – 1,379

Accurate crosses per match: Leipzig – 3.4 | Arsenal – 4.8

These figures highlight a key point: Šeško has been feeding off scraps compared to the kind of service he’d receive under Mikel Arteta.

Could Arsenal unlock the real Šeško?

Another key factor is how Leipzig used him. The German side play with a two-striker system, with Loïs Openda as the main focal point. That’s meant Šeško has often played deeper, contributing to build-up rather than leading the line.

Interestingly, some observers feel Šeško is actually the more instinctive finisher of the two.

At Arsenal, he’d be the guy. If Arteta gives him the responsibility of leading the attack, in a system that regularly creates chances inside the box, we could witness a very different version of Šeško, one that finally realises the potential many believe he has.

In short, Gooners may not need to worry about goals if this move gets over the line.

