Nico Paz celebrating scoring for Como
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For just €9 million, Real Madrid spoils Arsenal plans for Serie A star

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen to add Nico Paz to their squad at the end of the season, with the midfielder understood to be open to leaving Como once the current campaign concludes. The youngster has attracted widespread attention following a series of impressive performances in Italy.

Working under Cesc Fabregas, Paz has developed into one of the standout players at Como. The club has exceeded expectations this term and could even secure qualification for European competition, with Paz playing a central role in their success. His consistency and composure have not gone unnoticed across the continent.

Strong Interest Across Europe

Several top clubs are monitoring Paz’s progress closely, and Arsenal are among those who have been tracking his development. The Gunners view him as a promising addition to their midfield and are prepared to compete with other interested sides for his signature.

Interest in the player continues to grow as he delivers strong performances week after week. His ability to influence matches and adapt to different tactical demands has made him a highly sought-after prospect ahead of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid Could Intervene

However, according to Fichajes, Real Madrid are preparing to disrupt these plans by activating the buy-back clause included in his deal. The Spanish club reportedly retain the option to re-sign him for just €9 million, a figure that now appears highly favourable given his recent form.

Real Madrid are said to be impressed with Paz’s development in Italy and are ready to bring him back at the end of the season. This potential move represents a significant setback for Arsenal, who had identified him as one of their primary midfield targets for the upcoming transfer window.

Should Paz struggle to secure regular playing time upon his return to Madrid, Arsenal may consider renewing their interest in the future. However, any such move would likely require a substantially higher financial commitment than the current buy-back clause.

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