For me Blackstenius starts in my predicted Arsenal Women line-up to face Reading

AWFC vs Reading predicted line up

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women’s team will travel to face off against Reading this evening, in the final game of this season’s Conti Cup group stages. Arsenal will be looking to retain their dominance in the Conti Cup and, if we walk away with the 3 points we will end the group stage on top and go into the knockout stages. Winning 2-1 against Everton at the weekend will hopefully give our Gunners the confidence to continue their good form. I expect a lot of rotation from the game against Everton as it’s a cup game and this is how I expect Eidevall to line his squad up.

In goal, I expect Sabrina D’Angelo to get the nod between the sticks. It’s been a while since D’Angelo started and the last game would have been the Conti Cup draw vs Tottenham, so hopefully she get’s the minutes. Zinsberger has been good this season but because it’s a cup game I’d expect D’Angelo to get the shout.

In defence I expect a back four of Emily Fox, Jen Beattie, Laia Codina and Steph Catley. Fox has started both games since joining the club and I think she’s going to be a vital part of Arsenal’s set up. Because she’s new, Eidevall might want her to get as much experience as possible. Beattie and Codina have looked solid when playing together in the past and I think they’re the ideal rotation players for this game. Catley didn’t start against Everton though she did come on in the second half, but I’d assume she would be starting tonight because she was rested at the weekend.

In the midfield I expect Victoria Pelova, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Frida Maanum. Cooney-Cross was another one rested at the weekend and I’d expect her to get the shout this week. Kyra and Pelova have looked really good when playing together and seem to have formed a great connection. Maanum starts in the 10 position for me, although she played at the weekend, she’s been in such good form recently, it might be hard to drop her and I think her style of play could be perfect for this game.

In attack I expect a front 3 of Cloe Lacasse, Stina Blackstenius and Vivianne Miedema. Lacasse has been great this season but, with Mead back to her best, it’s been a little harder to get a sniff into the first team and tonight could be an opportunity for her to shine. Miedema starts on the left for me but it could very well be Caitlin Foord that gets the shout, just depends how Eidevall is thinking. And Blackstenius up front and centre. Scoring a great goal against Watford recently, I think she will have her shooting boots on and will be raring to go.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of

D’Angelo

Fox – Beattie – Codina – Catley

Pelova – Walti

Lacasse – Maanum – Miedema

Blackstenius

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we line up against Reading?

Daisy Mae

