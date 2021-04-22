“For me, he deserves more time.” Arsenal told to stick with Arteta

Mikel Arteta has endured a tough first full season at Arsenal after being made their manager in the last campaign.

The Spaniard helped them win the FA Cup in his first half-season at the helm and the club backed him with the signing of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, among others.

These players haven’t made the required impact on their results, but Arsenal has some of the best stars in the Premier League.

They have reached the semi-final of the Europa League, but if Villarreal eliminates them from the competition at that stage, it would mean no European football for next season.

This is because they are currently struggling for form in the Premier League and are languishing in mid-table.

The Gunners fired Unai Emery after 18 months and the next few months are important for Arteta because he can lose his job if his team’s form dips.

But ex-Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny says the club should stick with him because it doesn’t make sense for them to keep changing managers.

He told Football Insider correspondent Adam Williams: “It’s a tough one. They might not even finish in the top half of the table.

“But how many times do you keep sacking your managers? A lot of clubs are too trigger-happy these days.

“Especially if you’re not going out and spending a lot of money, you do at some point have to stick with your manager.

“Like Man United did with Ferguson and Arsenal did with Wenger, you have to see how it goes sometimes.

“He’s an up-and-coming manager who has been under Pep Guardiola at Man City and, for me, he deserves more time.

“But how can Arsenal not finish in the top 10? That’s scary. Throughout all my career, Arsenal were always top two or three in the league.

“It’s not a good position that they’re in. It might actually be brave to not sack him and give him another year.”