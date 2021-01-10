‘For me, he doesn’t go down as a legend’ Keown slams Ozil

Martin Keown says that Mesut Ozil has been undermining Arsenal with his tweets and the German will not be considered a club legend when he leaves them.

Ozil has been sidelined at Arsenal since March last year as he failed to break into their starting XI under Mikel Arteta.

They haven’t registered him to play for them this season, and in recent days, there have been talks of him leaving the club.

Ozil remains one of the most divisive players that Arsenal has had, and he played some role in the FA Cup successes that they have achieved in recent years as well as a terrible performance in the final of the Europa League in 2019.

He looked uninterested in the games that he last played for the club, and Arteta rightfully made the bold decision to axe him from his squad.

As he gets set to leave the club, Keown says he cannot be considered an Arsenal legend.

He admits that it is a shame for a player like Ozil not to be getting playing time at the club before adding that he has been undermining the club with his social media activities.

‘It hurts me that a player of that talent can’t get on the football pitch, it’s a crying shame,’ Keown told talkSPORT.

‘For me, he doesn’t go down as a legend, because he doesn’t match the energy and determination of legends that I’ve seen at that football club.

‘If he had [Kieran] Tierney’s determination, coupled with that ability, he might’ve gone down as the best player ever to play for Arsenal.

‘He’s become calculated in the way that he’s undermining the club with tweets, and I think it’s now time to go.’