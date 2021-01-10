‘For me, he doesn’t go down as a legend’ Keown slams Ozil

Martin Keown says that Mesut Ozil has been undermining Arsenal with his tweets and the German will not be considered a club legend when he leaves them.
Ozil has been sidelined at Arsenal since March last year as he failed to break into their starting XI under Mikel Arteta.
They haven’t registered him to play for them this season, and in recent days, there have been talks of him leaving the club.
Ozil remains one of the most divisive players that Arsenal has had, and he played some role in the FA Cup successes that they have achieved in recent years as well as a terrible performance in the final of the Europa League in 2019.
He looked uninterested in the games that he last played for the club, and Arteta rightfully made the bold decision to axe him from his squad.
As he gets set to leave the club, Keown says he cannot be considered an Arsenal legend.
He admits that it is a shame for a player like Ozil not to be getting playing time at the club before adding that he has been undermining the club with his social media activities.
‘It hurts me that a player of that talent can’t get on the football pitch, it’s a crying shame,’ Keown told talkSPORT.
‘For me, he doesn’t go down as a legend, because he doesn’t match the energy and determination of legends that I’ve seen at that football club.
‘If he had [Kieran] Tierney’s determination, coupled with that ability, he might’ve gone down as the best player ever to play for Arsenal.
‘He’s become calculated in the way that he’s undermining the club with tweets, and I think it’s now time to go.’
We already had a player who coupled Ozil’s ability with Tierney’s determination, his name was Cesc Fabregas and even he’s not remembered as the best player to ever play for arsenal by most.
Honestly people overrate Ozil’s football ability so much – it’s like he’s seen as having this godlike ability if only he’d try harder. He’d be a great player if he put the effort in, as great as Fabregas but no better; he wouldn’t be like Messi or Zidane or Maradona or whoever. Sorry, I just dont see what others seem to see – he’s good but not *that* good.
Enough already with these lies about Cesc Fabregas. He was nothing special at Arsenal no matter how many times you bring him up. He won just ONE FA cup in 10 years to Ozil’s four. So what else did he accomplish for the club?
Besides, he dumped you and Arsenal like trash and went to play for other teams. Talk about loyalty.
ICW please don’t insult fabregas, Ozil has never been good as fabregas, Fabregas is miles ahead of ozil. Ozil is good but not anywhere as good as fabregas.
Lenohappy: That’s your opinion and you are entitled to it. However records are records and no one can deny that. Show me where Fabregas accomplished more than Ozil and I will be convinced. Mind you he played 10 years for Arsenal to Ozil’s 7?
And yes as an Arsenal fan I lost all respect for the guy when he left and the way he left. He was home grown and owes the club everything he knows.
I’m talking about the quality of the player. Cesc was the best player and leader in some better sides than Ozil’s played in at Arsenal and they just didn’t win much for a number of reasons. I don’t believe Ozil’s ever been the best player at the club in his time here, certainly not the most important.
Cesc didn’t do anything wrong in leaving. Don’t understand what your issue is there. Had the same problem as RVP – club didn’t do enough to help them compete. Didn’t give up and sit on a big contract and stop trying – he left to go an win something. Ozil doesn’t care about playing, it’s clear.
If Ozil had the good fortune to play with Viera, Henry, Bergkamp , Tony Adams and Ian wright , he would be, unlike you, an arsenal legend.
So why don’t you thank you lucky star and let it be because you sound jealous.
Keown’s a legitimate club legend (for the Van Nistelroy incident alone). Has every right to talk about this and doesn’t sound jealous in the slightest, just annoyed at someone disrespecting the club as he sees it.
Dick Turpin was a legend so Ozil could go down as a legend, similar.