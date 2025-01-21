For opponents: “Fear Arsenal Women – these girls mean business.” seems to be the message..

Alessia Russo is on fire these days, and not chatting about her after Arsenal Women’s games just seems awkward. Before the winter break, Russo had scored 10 goals in 11 games to see out 2024. Interestingly, Russo has now scored in each of Arsenal’s last 6 games.

On Sunday night, when Arsenal Women beat Crystal Palace 5-0, in a game where Leah Williamson (POTM) and Mariona Caldentey (with a brace) stole the show, Russo still made sure to leave her mark on Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace. The English international didn’t just score; she also assisted a beautifully synchronised affair of a goal with fellow Lioness forward Beth Mead.

With that goal, it has now emerged that she has scored in 6 consecutive WSL games for Arsenal, joining an elite company. Before her, these were the other players to achieve that:

– Kim Little (2018)

– Vivianne Miedema (2019, 2020)

– Beth Mead (2022)

– Alessia Russo (2025)

So what has made Alessia so ruthless all of a sudden, delivering game after game (that some even joke the Arsenal men’s team needs her in their attack)? After the game, Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers opened up about why Russo is impressing. She highlights the striker’s hard work, delivering not only with the ball but also without it. She hints that they demand a lot from her and push the team to help her tap into her potential. To her, there’s so much more Russo can offer—what we are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg.

Renee said of Russo, “She does a lot of things out of possession without the ball. I don’t think we got out of her what we really want to get out of her to the max. It is not even her best game, but that has to do with the team.

“But if you can say she is this good and scores this goal, but we think she can do even more, that sums up Alessia. She is young still, she works really hard and is on a really high level, but she can go even further.”

Watching Alessia, you can’t help but call the England Lionesses striker’s move from Manchester United to Arsenal on a free transfer a masterstroke.

It must frustrate United fans that they lost one of the finest WSL strikers for zero dollar. Their loss, our gain. The hope is Alessia Russo can sustain this bright form she’s on. With her hitting top form, Arsenal have finally found the attacking and defensive balance they always craved.

For opponents, “Fear Arsenal Women”—these girls mean business.” With the FA Cup, the Subway Cup, and the Champions League in their sights, glory must come to the Emirates Stadium this season!

Can Renee, Russo and this whole Arsenal Women squad go all the way this season? What do you think Gooners?

