“For some reason we’ve not had enough to get any games off.” this manager aims a dig at Arsenal

West Ham manager, David Moyes, appears to aim a sly dig at Arsenal over their postponed match against Tottenham.

While some clubs have had more time to rest because some of their matches have been called off because of a covid outbreak, the Hammers have continued to fulfil their fixture list.

The EPL called off the North London Derby this weekend because Arsenal couldn’t field a team having seen their squad get decimated by injuries, AFCON and covid-related absences.

As Mikel Arteta’s side rests, West Ham eventually lost at home 2-3 to Leeds United this afternoon.

That was their third game in under a week. Before the game, Moyes was asked if his players were not tired.

In what appears to be a dig at Arsenal and others, he said via the Manchester Evening News:

“Well we try not to tell them that, we’re trying to keep going as much as we can and we’re thankful that they are, they’re a resilient bunch that have kept going. We’ve had injuries, Covid as well for some reason we’ve not had enough to get any games off.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We played our first two league matches of the season with a weak team because of injuries and covid infection.

At the time no one spoke about Arsenal being treated unfairly, now we are getting stick for asking for the postponement of a match.

The best thing we can do now is to prepare for our next game when we have enough available players for the fixture.