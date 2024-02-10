For the first time ever, Swiss international Lia Walti voted Arsenal Women’s Player Of The Month

Lia Walti has been awarded the Player of the Month award for January, as voted by the fans, after a great month of football from our midfielder. Walti has been playing some of her best football, and has been able to pick up a goal and assist in the past month, making her very easy to vote for.

Picking up a wonderful goal in our FA Cup 5-1 win over Watford, after a lovely cross into the box from Mead was dummied by Pelova into the feet of Walti, who smashed the ball into the back of the net, beating the Watford keeper. That goal the Arsenal Women well and truly in the driving seat, and was a massive key factor in dominating that game and the midfield.

She then went on to assist Beth Mead’s goal against Everton in the very next game, whipping the ball in from the middle of the pitch, pinpoint perfect onto the running head of Beth Mead, who smashed it home – winning the game for the Arsenal Women and walking away with the three points.

Walti’s become a key factor in our build up play and has looked comfortable in the middle of the pitch. She’s created what looks like a strong bond with fellow midfielder Victoria Pelova and recently, whenever they’re playing together, they look unbreakable. Walti is not only great on the ball, but she has great vision and can somehow pick out passes, and crosses, that most wouldn’t.

Arsenal will be hoping she continues this fine form as the season progresses, and can create more goals and chances for her teammates. She’s clearly become a big part of this Arsenal Women side, since her arrival in July 2018, and Jonas Eidevall seems to be able to trust her in the middle to help control the game, and push her teammates forward.

Walti picked up 36% of the votes from the fans, with Cailtin Foord and new-recruit Emily Fox finishing second and third. This is the first time Walti has ever won the Arsenal Women Player of the Month award and we, as Arsenal fans, hope to see many more as she continues to get better and better in red and white.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who did you vote for? And why did poor Blackstenius end up 4th?

