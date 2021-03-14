“For the first time in a long time” Arsenal fans relish beating Tottenham

Arsenal gave their fans something good to be happy about after beating Tottenham in the north London derby tonight.

The Gunners headed into the game after beating Olympiacos 3-1 away from home in the Europa League.

Spurs were also in fine form ahead of the game and it promised to be an exciting watch.

Arsenal started the game like they meant to go on and put Spurs under pressure from the beginning.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play, but Mikel Arteta’s side displayed fine resilience to haul themselves back into the game.

They won the match 2-1 and kept their slim hopes of making the top six alive.

The club took to their Twitter account at the end of the game to tweet about the game and captioned the link: “WHAT A WIN!”

Clearly delighted by the outcome of the game, some of their fans took to the comment section to make their feelings known. Here are some reactions:

For the first time in a long time I felt like I watched Arsenal of old. Aggressive on the ball and dominant in possession. Smith-Rowe and Ødegaard are the reason. Like old arsenal we had at least 2 serious ball players on the park. Whole team put in a good shift today! COYG! — Wandile (@Wandi_Star) March 14, 2021

Odegaard What a performance. ESR What a performance. Tierney What a performance. Xhaka What a performance. — William (@AFCWilliam_) March 14, 2021

Aerial view of North London tonight pic.twitter.com/GbcXA2NGnX — seán 🤡 (@seanknowsball) March 14, 2021

North London was always RED pic.twitter.com/i46uVDBtGi — Moe Lester (@ESRTeckers) March 14, 2021