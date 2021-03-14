Arsenal News Gooner News

“For the first time in a long time” Arsenal fans relish beating Tottenham

Arsenal gave their fans something good to be happy about after beating Tottenham in the north London derby tonight.

The Gunners headed into the game after beating Olympiacos 3-1 away from home in the Europa League.

Spurs were also in fine form ahead of the game and it promised to be an exciting watch.

Arsenal started the game like they meant to go on and put Spurs under pressure from the beginning.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play, but Mikel Arteta’s side displayed fine resilience to haul themselves back into the game.

They won the match 2-1 and kept their slim hopes of making the top six alive.

The club took to their Twitter account at the end of the game to tweet about the game and captioned the link: “WHAT A WIN!”

Clearly delighted by the outcome of the game, some of their fans took to the comment section to make their feelings known. Here are some reactions:

  1. proudgunner says:
    March 14, 2021 at 9:50 pm

    Great win deserved win, better team than the defense minded
    catch them on the break spuds. Dangerous play, off the ground, not in control, fouled Laca and despite the begrudging pundits we got the penalty and the win. lamela had on two occasions in the first half kicked our players but that never gets a mention, blind ref again. So to win our next four games would put us in a good position for the run in.COYG.

