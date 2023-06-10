“For the next eight to 10 years” Wilshere makes a bold claim about Rice

Jack Wilshere, a former player of both West Ham and Arsenal, is eager to see Declan Rice join Arsenal and believes that the midfielder would be an exceptional signing for the club.

Rice has emerged as one of the most highly sought-after players in Europe as he looks to leave West Ham in search of a bigger club.

Arsenal has taken notice of Rice’s talent and sees him as a player who can significantly strengthen their team and potentially lead them to multiple silverware.

However, the competition for Rice’s signature is fierce, with numerous clubs vying for his services. Many clubs now consider Rice a player they would love to have in their squad.

Wilshere, who played alongside Rice during his time at West Ham, shares the sentiment and eagerly anticipates seeing him at the Emirates Stadium. He recognises Rice as a tremendous talent and believes that his addition would greatly benefit Arsenal.

He says via The Daily Mail:

‘I saw his [post Europa Conference League] interview, I think he made it clear that he knows there is speculation, and everyone knows that Arsenal are interested.

‘Listen, what Dec has done for a young player, for his club West Ham, for England, to lift a trophy. But also he is their main man, to have that on your shoulders at 23, 24 is special.‌

‘So if anyone gets him, I hope it is Arsenal because I think he will be sensational for the next eight to 10 years and he eventually could be an Arsenal captain. So, I hope he does come but it’s down to him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone who has followed Rice will agree that he is a massive talent, as the midfielder has shown over time to be a superb player.

However, he will not join us because we are interested. We must show that we have what it takes to help him to achieve his goals.

