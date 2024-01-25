Forecasting Arsenal’s Performance Until the End of the Season

Arsenal stands as a pivotal team in English football. Established in 1886, the London-based club has maintained its position in the top tier since 1919, boasting an unrivaled record. Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has made a notable resurgence in the Premier League, clinching their seventeenth Community Shield in a penalty shootout against formidable opponents Manchester City earlier this season.

Arsenal’s Pursuit in the Premier League

In the current season, the Premier League presents a highly competitive landscape. After twenty-one matchdays, Arsenal holds the third position with 43 points, comprising thirteen victories, four draws, and four losses. Defending champions Manchester City share the same points but have a game in hand, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool leads the table with 48 points. Arsenal faced challenges at the end of 2023, following a draw against Liverpool and subsequent league losses to West Ham and Fulham. However, they rebounded with a resounding 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. Unhappily, Arsenal bowed out of both national cup competitions, with a 3-1 defeat against West Ham in the EFL Cup‘s round of 16 and a 0-2 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup’s 32nd round.

Experts foresee Arsenal’s competitiveness until the season’s conclusion

In the previous season, Arsenal exceeded expectations by securing second place with 84 points, trailing only behind Manchester City (89).

This season, pundits believe Arsenal can mount another challenge. According to experts, Mikel Arteta’s team is considered a strong contender. Manchester City remains the primary contender for the title, while Liverpool also entertains championship aspirations. Aston Villa, currently in fourth place with equal points to Arsenal, holds promise. Tottenham, in fifth place, also remains in the mix.

The Premier League, the most exciting championship in the world, has always accustomed us to great spectacle and great upheavals. Arsenal are now just a few points off the top of the table, in third place, level on points with Aston Villa. At this point of the season the Gunners could win again and climb positions or lose their position considering the proximity in the standings not only of Aston Villa but also of Tottenham who are three points behind Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Strength in European Competition

Arsenal’s prowess extends beyond domestic competition, evident in their performance in Europe. They secured the top spot in their Champions League group with four wins, one draw, and one defeat in six games. In the round of 16, Mikel Arteta’s side will face Porto, who finished second in their group behind Barcelona. The first leg, scheduled for February 21 at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, sees Arsenal as favorites. The Portuguese have a great tradition in Europe. They will certainly give the London club a hard time. However, according to forecasts, Arsenal is the favorite team in this highly anticipated match which will take place in two matches: a first leg at the home of the Portuguese and a return leg at the home of the Gunners, a match in which the support could make the difference in the developments of this clash.

Arsenal’s Prospects in the Champions League

Overall, Arsenal is heavily favored to progress to the quarter-finals. Additionally, football experts consider Arsenal as contenders for the Champions League title. Only a few other teams boast lower odds in this regard. The Gunners’ path to the Champions League will begin again in February and from that moment we could understand more about Arsenal’s chances of winning in the top competition in world club football.