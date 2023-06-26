Forest fans eager for club to sign Arsenal star for on-field chemistry

Emile Smith Rowe has been showcasing his exceptional skills at the U21 Euros, providing a delightful performance after encountering injury struggles in the previous season.

The talented midfielder has impressively scored two goals in two games during the tournament, drawing the attention of Premier League clubs.

As Smith Rowe returns to full fitness and gains momentum through his participation in the competition, Arsenal will undoubtedly be pleased with his progress.

However, there is a possibility that his outstanding display could result in other clubs attempting to secure his services. Nottingham Post reports that Nottingham Forest fans are urging their club to sign him, emphasising the on-field chemistry he displayed with Morgan Gibbs-White during the tournament, particularly when Gibbs-White assisted Smith Rowe in his latest goal against the Israel U21 team.

Forest supporters are eager for this partnership to be realised in club football once it resumes, prompting them to encourage their club to actively pursue the signing of Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe struggled with his fitness in the last campaign, but he remains arguably one of our best players.

We need him for next season and he is simply too young for us to consider offloading in this transfer window.

Hopefully, his fitness will improve in the next campaign and he will contribute more goals and assists at the Emirates.

