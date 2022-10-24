Forest man insists they will be a match for Arsenal after beating Liverpool

Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates insists they are prepared to cause an upset when they face Arsenal in their next Premier League game.

Forest returned to the Premier League this season after being away from the top flight of English football for over a decade.

However, their return has not been enjoyable, and it seems their manager will get sacked soon.

But they secured a stunning 1-0 win against Liverpool at the weekend, which will fill them with confidence ahead of their match against Arsenal.

Yates spoke after the win and insisted they are raring to go against Arsenal and wish the game came sooner than this weekend.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘We’d like it to come quicker.

‘We’ll be underdogs again at the Emirates on Sunday but inside the dressing room, we feel we’re more than a match for them.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Forest should be full of confidence after that win and it could help kickstart their season finally.

However, we expect our players to also take them seriously now because they have just proven they will beat any team on their good day.

They will have more days to rest while we play in the Europa League, so we have to be at our best to earn all the points.