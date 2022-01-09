Forest player makes it clear they are prepared to take on Arsenal

Nottingham Forest star, Scott McKenna expects a tough game when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup today.

Forest has surprisingly eliminated Arsenal from this competition before and it wouldn’t be a shock if their manager has made them watch the clip of that previous encounter.

They will eye another upset against Mikel Arteta’s team, but McKenna knows it will not be an easy game.

Speaking ahead of the match, he says he expects his players to respect the Gunners and look to win the match.

He tells his club’s website: “We need to respect Arsenal, but the manager has a game plan and we just need to carry it out as best as possible.

“We just need to stick to our own principles. We can’t afford to give them any momentum in the game and we need to try and stop them from doing things they’re good at.

“We need to try and be ourselves and play to our own strengths. We’ll be ready to face whatever team they put out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Forest would not just help us reach the next round of the FA Cup, it would also help us banish the ghost from the previous encounter with them.

Arsenal stars and fans would want a top-four finish at the end of this season. Who says we cannot have that and a trophy?

Mikel Arteta has already won the FA Cup before and will be determined to land another one this season.

The Just Arsenal Show

Dan Smith talks about knife crime in London, No More Red, and doing things ‘The Arsenal Way’