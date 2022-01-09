Forest stun abysmal Arsenal out of the FA Cup

Arsenal have been dumped put if the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest in a match that we had no right to win.
The Gunners didn’t put on the show they would have liked, whilst donning their ‘No More Red’ version of their home strip.
There was so little to feel positive about in opening half that the manager moved to make a change after just 35 minutes.
Nuno Tavares was having a performance to forget, and he certainly wasn’t happy being replaced by Tierney before the break, slamming his gloves down on the sidelines.
The majority of the positive play had come from the home side before the break, with youngster Djed Spence causing plenty of problems to both Martinelli and the left-backs.
The same continued in the second-half also. There weren’t a large amount of chances. Eddie Nketiah did waste a header in space to put it wide, but before we had even mustered up a shot on target, we found ourselves behind.
Substitute Lewis Grabban came off the bench and broke the deadlock with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock when he met the low cross to stretch out to poke it past Bernd Leno.
I’m not entirely sure why the boss’s last change was to bring on Kolasinac when we desperately needed a goal, but I also have no idea why none of our players were able to perform today.
Credit to Forest for putting in a sturdy performance, but that wasn’t the Arsenal we have grown to love watching in recent weeks.
Can any of those players hold their head up high after that?
Patrick
Told you many times Lokonga is slow. I think Patino is just another CAM like Odegaard, instead of a deep-lying playmaker
We have shot ourselves in the foot by sending Maitland-Niles away, although he wanted to play more games at Roma. We need an experienced DM as soon as possible, as Lokonga and Patino won’t cut it
The easiest solution is by fielding Chambers or White there and move Holding back to the right CB position, because Holding plays awkwardly on the left side. Arthur Melo will be too lightweight for the DM role, so we need a more physical DM with quick thinking ability
I said it was our toughestt cup game so far. No real surprise. Good news. Less games to play.
It was supposed to be a walk in the park for our B team, as our opposition is the 8th in Championship. I believed we underestimated them too much and our young DMs aren’t good enough to replace Xhaka/ Partey/ Elneny
yea i think even elneny being available would’ve made this match better for us. the lack of experience in the midfield is really what killed us.
Agreed
If you ask, some will say even Leno can replace Xhaka and perform better.
Aside from his temper and brain farts, Xhaka’s physicality, forward passes, positioning and leadership are underrated. Lokonga and Patino were all over the place without a midfield leader
I was disappointed that Chambers didn’t start at DM today. Our options are limited in the middle (more so after a couple of performances today) and he could have been part of the answer.
Either White or him has to start ahead of Lokonga and Patino, if Xhaka and Partey is unavailable. Those two kids can’t do dirty work at all and can be overrun by senior midfielders
So how genius masterclass arteta thought he did not need them, neither AMN ? Any explanation ?
I think those players have some weaknesses Arteta doesn’t like. But I feel we’d better field experienced midfielder than the noob ones
What is funny is that we are left with patino lokonga or even eleneny in midfield. Or xhaka which is good but is 29 and cost us goals here and there. While you have a warrior in guendouzi, putting in very strong perfs, that would be better than them. Plus, in an other non sense, he will be sold automatically for just above 10 while he is probably 3 times more worth. Now arteta and edu trying to sell players to raise cash while they will loose at least 15/20 in this case. LOOoL
Guendouzi is another young slow-thinker, similar to Lokonga
We need a quick-thinking experienced midfielder. Unfortunately Bissouma might sign with Prison FC
Yes. Sending AMN on loan is a terrible decision. Don’t think he is good enough in the long run. But we are so short in midfield.
He should be a solid role player and get decent minutes. Not worse than cedric, mari or elneny….
I liked Maitland-Niles in the DM position. Now we need to move fast, maybe recall Saliba if necessary
That’s the maturity level of AMN. We all know how massive opportunity he had this month to get few games in the center of the pitch. And the confdence he has in himself that he could grab opportunity to hold the place for long. He could have waited and taken chances this month and is things not working out the could have gone on loan towrds the end of transfer window.
Odegaard showed that without better players around him he is pretty average.
Patino looked like a little boy ,nowhere near ready for the first team
Tavares decision pathetic IMO ,and Tierney played even worse ,stood there watching waiting for the ball and jogged back for their goal .
Could do worse getting Davis from villa ,put in a MOTM performance and made holding and white look like championship players .
Spence as-well what a player he is .
Another unwanted record for Arteta.
No shot on target and the better team won ,no excuses .
@Dan kit,
I dont think you even watched Tavares performance and body language. He literally just jogged back after losing ball so many times.
Tierney wasnt great but actually looked like he knew there’s a,game going on.
100% correct decision from MA, and thats not an opinion this time, its a fact.
My only concern with pulling Tavares (which was absolutely the right call) is that it had no effect of the flaccid performances that all his teammates (bar Leno) were putting in.
I’m not sure if anything would have lit a fire under the boys today. These things happen. The critical thing is how they respond. Big week ahead.
honestly, he couldve taken Cedric off early as well. both our fullbacks were abysmal. Tierney not good today either, but at least he wasn’t fully of sloppy backpasses and let everyone drift pass him. Dan, you may need to rewatch the first 30 minutes, Tavares was easily the worst player on the pitch that period.
@Dajuhi
No mate I didn’t watch the game 🙄
Odegaard and Patino are too weak physically, similar to Ozil. Tavares was too irresponsible with his passes and movements, whereas Holding simply can’t pass like Magalhaes and Mari on the left side
“We have shoot”… Not me not you. Arteta ! Properly by playing elneny ahead of AMN after AMN perf against watford. That was just awful from the coach. What is s the message ? Trying to humble AMN for hi summer message ? He should have even play him avead of lokonga for a couple of games. Stubborn. The superlucky win of FA cup in 2019 appears as it was now. A superlucky win. Not a coaching masterclass.
I think Arteta should’ve promoted Maitland-Niles as Partey’s backup, instead of buying Lokonga. But I believe Arteta doesn’t like some of Maitland-Niles’ weaknesses, maybe his passing accuracy
Lolssss..
We NEVER seem to learn anything at this! 😕
We have Tottenham hotspurs next week + other crucial games, yet you ship out AMN to AS Roma.
Because you feel Xhaka, Lokonga and Xhaka are good enough!
I wished we had two Xhakas, so his doppelganger could replace his evil twin when being suspended
move holding to the home for decrepit asap with cedric
This is a reality check and with our opponents embarrassing us the last time we played them we should’ve been more motivated to win but they wanted it more. Last time it was an 18 year old striker who caused us problems and today it was a young RB who’s name I won’t forget. He pocketed and bossed the left side. We took the match to be so easy and deserved what we got today. We were matched boot for boot and checkmated in the end. A win in our next match will be so key for us mentally.
Spence was so powerful. He got past Martinelli, Tavares and Tierney as if they weren’t there
On loan from Middlesbrough and his contract will expire in 2023. He’ll be a good option in the summer to replace Soares
We’ve put up a couple of bad performances this season, but that one has to go down as one of the worst from everyone.
No hunger, no passion, it’s like they were playing to lose. Even in the 88th minute while looking for a goal, Arsenal had the ball in our half passing it about.
Such a terrible performance from everyone, the manager, to the attack to the defense bar Leno who could’ve done nothing regarding the goal.
Sambi might’ve deserved a free kick before that goal but still it was a terrible performance.
I ain’t questioning the ref today, nope no way.
My worry is hoping Xhaka and ESR returns, because we can’t play this squad against Liverpool.
Don’t know why they played sluggishly.
That’s up with there with the Everton, Palace performance.
And Tavares performance sums it up. It literally looked like he was hung-over.
thats my official explanation of this performance. team partied too hard last night, or their water was spiked. How we suddenly forgot every good thing we’ve done over the last few months in this one game is a puzzle.
Said over a week ago we are few Covid cases short of disaster. Happened sooner than I thought. Arsenal have had weeks to scout their midfielder target and so far they’ve only managed to SEND OUT one! Matter of fact, that midfielder should’ve been brought last summer, not just a kid from Belgian league.
Theres absolutely nothing to defend on that performance. Pathetic.
Hammering looming at Anfield, even if they field their U21s.
nobody besides odegaard looked like they really wanted to play today. Eddie and Maritnelli very selfish with the ball today. Saka had a full on stinker. Cedric and Holding were the definition of abysmal. I really hope Simeone was busy doing his laundry or something and missed this game 😆. The midfield was just quite simply non-existent today in every capacity and from there every other part of our game also collapsed. Will just have to hope Arteta can come up with a better solution for Thursdays match. Obviously he cannot have Patino and Lokonga start together again. We may see Chambers in midfield honestly. Not the end of the world but really really hoping this is not the beginning of a bad run of form.
This is our form RSH. We put a few results together and then throw in performances like tonight.
I’m not surprised by the result as I already knew that we are guaranteed a performance like tonight.
Crikey it has become a bad state of affairs where we hope Xhaka will our saviour for the NLD.
I just don’t know how Arteta can literally turn this teams performances on and off like a light switch.
I feel sorry for AMN. He probably loves arsenal but maybe he is laughing now. He should have been 1st option in midfield for the whole month. He should have played way more minutes last months. Hope jose will show how to use him and that he will prove good.
yea some of arteta’s man-management has been off in terms of giving minutes. There were times I was waiting for AMN or Lokonga to come on for matches and it never happened. This was Sambi’s first game in quite a while. I dont know what Arteta has against AMN, who never even played poorly under Arteta. Was crucial for our fa cup win, and then Arteta essentially didnt play him after that. AMN was right to leave because he simply wasn’t getting the minutes.
Oh and concerning White, the most overrated defender ever brought for such a fee, just after Maguire.
give it rest thats such an overreaction.
If I’m honest, even when we were winning 5 games in a row, I never saw White as irreplaceable.
When you buy a defender for +50 million, you expect a world beater. White is not one, he’s not even on the national team!
But enough about that matter.
Still better than Mustafi
Attrocious. Shows how paper thin our depth is. Cedric and Tavares were awful, Patino was out of his depth and Sambi was very poor. Throw in Nketiah being Nketiah against a surprisingly good Forest side and we got what we deserved. No urgency or movement, no pressing, no idea.
One good thing – a wake up call to urgently fill those gaps in midfield, up front at at RB.
Absolutely right
For some reason lokonga is not progressing as he should. We hype up our players too much. Patino is not ready, our midfield was nonexistent today. Patino always out of position but he’s just a kid learning. How is Cedric still here? It’s comical when I read about people wanting Eddy to stay. Have you seen his first touch? Man is so average, does nothing. That has to be Saka worse game in a long time. None of our player played well except for odegaard and Leno. They were holding the balls too much and having too many touches. We need a cdm and a striker asap.
I’m not even upset because the less game I see of Cedric and holding. Tavares should be ashamed of that performance. Play like that and he would never be head of tierny.that performance is worse than everyone game. No shot on target abysmal.
patino been getting tons of flack, but lets look at the scenario. first start for the senior side and his midfield partner is another young player who is pretty inexperienced with this level of the game as well. I think even having a more steady hand like Elneny playing alongside one of them would’ve been a massive help. Neither Lokonga or Patino were really ready for how physical and atheltic an FA Cup tie can get. Unfortunately, Saka and Maritnelli just had giant stinkers. They both benefit massively from our midfield having control of the game tho so I wasnt too surprised the rest of our attack collapsed with Lokonga and Patino.
Embarrassing
No one can defend that they have cheated their fans tonight and I mean CHEATED
They didn’t want to win and deliberately for some reason lost . There can be no other reason that I can think for a performance like that
My biggest worry is how we were a goal down with a few minutes to be knocked out of a competition, and almost everyone seemed to think we were cruising – no urgency to pick the ball and make a throw-in, all backward passing, ultra sluggish passing, sub a player in injury time as if it were the opposition,…
This shit has been our thing in recent years and it’s so embarrassing to watch.
I always say it, it’s not the results (for me) but what we put in. We lack fight, hunger, grit and of course discipline, and that’s all needed to harness the more-than-enough talent in this squad. I still struggle to find an iota of those in Arteta’s management.
Only when I was beginning to have faith… Undoubtedly the worst minutes Arsenal have played this season. Really sad.
yea i noticed that too. At no point was there urgency even after they scored the pace was the same. Even in ET, no change of pace, all so casual. Arteta gonna need to explain Kolasinac sub tho with only 2 mins left in the match??
It’s crazy to me RSH.
Even Norwich would throw everything at you in those final minutes. I was really mad, not even at the result but watching the movement and passing of the players, and it was so so hard to take. This again I feel is an attitude only instilled in a team by the manager and more responsible, senior players – I’m not sure which/what we have.
And to add to that we made a last-minute substitution to waste even more time as if we were winning.
Good wakeup call for players today. As flat as it gets. Players coming in didnt do themselves any favour. Lokonga, Tavares (the less we talk the better), Neki, Holding. For the goal, Lokonga was so casual while passing. Even regulars like White, Oge, Saka…. all were flat. Martinelli the only player showing some energy but seems like he has been acting bit shelfish since last 2 matches. Every time White had ball he would take 3-4 touches carrying ball forward slowly showed lackof urgency in play but also that he had not mcuh options to pass. Players were not moving fast in positions to reveive ball…..
Serously poor attitude today …. may be they thought lets do Forest a favour by just turning up at their ground.
Also showed how seriously inferior the squad is and why we have used such a small pool of players in PL this year.
One positive is at least this cannot be pinned on Xhaka.
*Sips Beer*
Oh there’s a long list of shit you would’ve heard if he had played and he was in that situation Sambi found himself.
.“Yes the ref should’ve blown, but he’s too slow and sluggish, he will always let the team down he made the wrong pass and he started it. He’s the reason we are out of the competition, it was so stupid to make that sort of pass in our half”
Why is it that when Xhaka pulls the shirt of a player already going down in the box, it’s a penalty, but when Ben White gets pulled down by his shirt in the box, it’s nothing? Anyway, still a rubbish performance. Shows how much better in general the first choices are compared to the team with Cedric/Holding/Nketiah/etc
Arsenal badly need a good DM and a quality new striker. Maybe even 2 strikers.
We were flat and deserved the loss.
Congrats Nforest
Learn your spellings ffs.
Yeps learns yours spellings 🙂
This is awful. Just lost good money on this dreadful Arsenal. This game shows one thing though, we have only a first team, the B team should be gifted away.
Get ready for the same old sh!t in Arteta’s post match review.
I don’t need to even watch it as I have heard it many, many times.
lol even when we win its the same thing tho. i never watch his interviews because he never has anything significant to say.
No manager or player ever has anything to say after any game. Arsene Wenger gave 3000 interviews at Arsenal and never said anything. Its just professional footballer/manager speak.
Mind you the mindless ranting by Arsenal “fans” coming out now after our loss to a decent Forest side is just as predictably idiotic. It’s just a football game but is a good way to let off steam 🙂
I put it all down to that kit !
Hopefully this shows that Nketiah, Cedric, and Holding can leave and Arsenal be a better team for it.
Everyone should be too embarrassed to collect their wages this week, disgraceful. Losing is one thing, but that crap on the field is not professional; didn’t seem to care, all over the place.
AMN on loan, we better have a midfielder about to sign. Nketiah showing why he should leave. Invisible, not influential, and misses chances more than anybody. Headless chicken leeching wages.
Everyone looked confused from the start of the game till the end. When we couldn’t score in the first half, I knew it will end in tears.
Arsenal hardly put up a better performance in the second half since Arteta took over.
I wonder what the apprentice was telling his boys in the dressing room.
When are we gonna start winning away games regularly? Hun?!
I will not even care to waste my precious time watching the Liverpool game, we all know how it gonna end.
A deserved loss,we ain’t winning anything with this kids.The team is crying out for some experience in midfield & offensively.
Btw a very stupid call to sub Tavares in the first half.I would rather he played in midfield instead of Patino.
Abysmal display today, looked like total strangers playing, and hey they were!
Do I get my life back??
Dangerous next few games, 2X pool and spuds.
Did not Arteta know we were going to be missing players at AFCON? Seriously…
With Xhaka out due to Covid, the midfied just left town!
Edu and Arteta here is a clue, get some back up in MF or up top.
Danger Danger Will Robinson……