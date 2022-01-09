Forest stun abysmal Arsenal out of the FA Cup

Arsenal have been dumped put if the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest in a match that we had no right to win.

The Gunners didn’t put on the show they would have liked, whilst donning their ‘No More Red’ version of their home strip.

There was so little to feel positive about in opening half that the manager moved to make a change after just 35 minutes.

Nuno Tavares was having a performance to forget, and he certainly wasn’t happy being replaced by Tierney before the break, slamming his gloves down on the sidelines.

The majority of the positive play had come from the home side before the break, with youngster Djed Spence causing plenty of problems to both Martinelli and the left-backs.

The same continued in the second-half also. There weren’t a large amount of chances. Eddie Nketiah did waste a header in space to put it wide, but before we had even mustered up a shot on target, we found ourselves behind.

Substitute Lewis Grabban came off the bench and broke the deadlock with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock when he met the low cross to stretch out to poke it past Bernd Leno.

I’m not entirely sure why the boss’s last change was to bring on Kolasinac when we desperately needed a goal, but I also have no idea why none of our players were able to perform today.

Credit to Forest for putting in a sturdy performance, but that wasn’t the Arsenal we have grown to love watching in recent weeks.

Can any of those players hold their head up high after that?

Patrick