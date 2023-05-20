Forest v Arsenal Review – Deflated end of season continues for Gunners

Arsenal and try and regain a bit of pride, and we started thev game in a serious mood, forcing Forest to defend with their lives. After ten minutes a nice bit of short passing in the Forest box nearly gave Jesus a half chance to give us the lead.
But, as is typical lately, our pressure gave Forest the chance of a breakaway goal, and sure enough Gibbs White went haring down the middle and found Taiwo Awoniyi who happily scored his 5th goal in 3 games, and Arsenal found themselves a goal down after just 20 minutes.
And so it continued until half tme., with Arsenal fans wondering what happened to our unbeatable team recently.
The ridiculous stat in the first 30 minutes was that we had had 80% of the possession, but still losing.
Arsenal started the second half in flying mood but still couldn’t gain control, with Forest continually trying to kick the ball over our advancing defenders- But it was Arsenal that had a couple of half chances in the first 15 minutes but thy hardly looked commanding. Forest are obviously playing with ten defenders even though previous results earlier mean that the Reds are now certain to stay up.
So now, neither side had anything to play for except pride, and Forest went on another break and the striker was left one on one with Ramsdale on 67 minutes, but hit the side netting.
There didn’t seem to be any real urgency from Arsenal but it was a bit feisty, but Forest were defending solidly as expected and carried on looking for the fast break.
On 90 minutes Forest yet again came close but missed again, but instead we were sentenced to another 7 minutes of torture.
Whatever, Forest and their fans will be celebrating wildly after the game, and great for the home fans to go home happy after their last game of the season at the City Ground.
When you think that just a couple of months ago we were 8 points ahead in the title race, it now feels like Arsenal have just collapsed completely and Arsenal fans must be totally deflated….
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
We had almost zero hold-up play in the final-third. If Arteta and Edu still rely on our diminutive CFs next season, they would deserve to be sacked
Jesus’ tricks are useful to win free-kicks, but they will be useless if the referee doesn’t consider the fouls. Saka played with his back to goal better than Jesus
I got shot down for having an opinion against Jesus last year and i have been proved right. HE IS NOT A NO9 NEVER WILL BE.
Unfortunately, he can’t lead our front-line. We need a stronger CF who can consistently bring others into play, because our system isn’t mature yet
I think he could only thrive under Guardiola’s system. If Real Madrid offer £40m for him, I think Arsenal should take it
City didn’t win the league this season, we lost it and some!!!!!
The way in which we handed City the EPL title in that manor was shocking!
Where was the pride and passion? NONE
Where were the tactics? NONE
Where were the men? NONE
City will be laughing at the way in which they won. This Arsenal side proved one thing over the past month. They are still a bunch of bottlers. Not one of that squad today would I give a rating over 5. Sh*t performance and a sh*t month to capitulate once more!!
Yes we got 2nd. But that is because most other tams around us have been so poor.
Im afraid the style of football we play is not robust. It has too many flaws. Any style has to stand up under extreme pressure, we have yet to prove it does. There is no allowance for a change of tactics or personnel. It falls down too easily when the pressure is applied. Two seasons we have failed in cup competitions and two seasons we have faltered from a position of strength in the league. I am happy we finished second and 2nd 3rd or 4th, it means we qualify for the CL. BUT i am really worried by the substance of our play when it really matters. Yes we have fought at times this season but the fight and tactics have been wanting when it mattered.
I think we all saw that coming. We had nothing to play for, Forest at home fighting for their lives knowing a win kept them up.
Very flat again, just like against Brighton. We really need some squad depth next season.
A pathetic gutless display for the second time in 6 days.
Sideways passing.
No urgency.
Horrible to watch.
Thank christ the season ends next Sunday.
If we can finish second this league must be poor
No passion desire absolutely pathetic Arteta out and take half the team with you please don’t give this guy 200 mill to spend he will only waste it and get us nowhere crap manager show him the door now!
Yeah you’re completely right. Useless manager pushing City all the way with Nketiah as our main striker for a large chunk of the season, Saliba missing a third of the season, plus all the other injuries and hardly any squad depth.
Must tough winning a league when you have unlimited funds, Haaland, KDB, Grealish, Rodri, etc.
Some fan are quite emotional right now and I understand but for them to call for Arteta’s head is quite silly. I saw progress despite the bad results the past month. If I was the owner of the club I would back him massively this summer and if he fails to deliver a trophy and champions league football I would sack him.
We will win against Wolves 5-0. That is because Wolves have nothing to play for anymore. This is what we always do when pressure off by the opposition.
We have been awfully predictive since January.
Am Short of words, perhaps Wenger is still in charge.
As soon as Odergaard gave away that ball, I knew they were going to score, it’s happened before, same position, same player, same season, same result. This should not be in his play. Not sure what’s going with ESR, but don’t think we could’ve done any worse with him on.
Pathetic,down from the so called genius manager and these players .
We won’t be going anywhere next season with him in charge and some of these so called world class players .
Embarrassing.
Top clubs sack bosses after such displays.
Real sacked Toshack after winning the double.
Like Mikel but think he has taken us as far as we can go.
Exactly ,clubs get rid of managers straight after they win big cups when things look like it’s not working ,trust the process is the biggest cringe Moto I’ve ever had the privilege of hearing daily .
Ridiculous take we’re miles clear in 2nd. We’ll invest heavily in the summer and already had the youngest team. Future is bright even if this season is bitter sweet because we all started to believe.
Pathetic and gutless performance
Gutless performance
As someone who lives in Nottingham, I’m happy that Forrest is staying up but gutted how we blew a big lead over City and had a bad end to the season. Next season will be even more difficult. City will be there, United will be better, Newcastle will have a shot.
More than deflation really. Any sane mind will be thinking: Are these the signs of things to come next season? Where we just lucky this season? If poch and Klopp get it right next season then we’re in deep sh1t. I don’t see us fixing our self-inflicted tactical flaws any time soon. This must be the biggest capitulation in recent times. It’s up there with the Newcastle one no lie.
Elite mentality so says Arteta
Atleast arteta learn playing with same eleven whole season you cant win any title, you need a plan b actually there is no plan B, now opposite teams know how we play. Next season will be tough with zinchenko plan, from previous season we actually want a proper striker who can hold the ball. ( we replace lacazette and aubameyang with a short guy who is not clinical in front of goal), this season xhaka already leaving we are well short of players who can compete in champion league level ( we see the europa league sqaud rotation and also out from all competition very early)
Obviously Arteta and Edu can’t purchase the right dog from the pet shop. Instead of calling the poor dog Win,, they should have named it Capitulate. If they can’t purchase the right dog,, how can they be trusted to purchase the right players. At least you can take a dog back to the pet shop,,, I’m not so sure about returning new players back. There wasn’t anything positive today. And to think the sun is coming up right now
Arsenal and Arteta did not care for the fans; no respect for fans. All we have is Champions League opportunity. It is a terrible end of the season squandering 8-point lead and dropping 7 more points in matches with relegation-bound teams. Is this an enviable record?
It’s not. We overachieved this season and showed our true form at the end
I was very proud of this Arsenal squad about four weeks ago. Today I feel much different. It’s great to have CT football next year and that is a great achievement. But let’s not forget how other teams have been so erratic or poor this season. Had Manure, Chelsey, Spuds or Liverpool had a good season we may be in a much worse position?
We’re absolute pants. We won’t win the league anytime soon, and will get flogged outta the champions league next season
There is an article here that says NF is hopeful and motivated to beat Arsenal and that is what they did. Compare that to our team our team all talk but no action. Enough said
Oh well. At least Arteta can open up a business in walking dogs. They say he has experience in that. Instead of teaching football.,,, it’ll be teaching dogs to sit,, roll over,, heel,, and high fives. He can BARK out his instructions to the dogs instead
Blah, blah and blah.
Good season but as A Typical we were found wanting.
This Curry will leave a sour taste.
Agree with the comments on today’s or recent performances, disagree with the toys being thrown out of prams. Let the dust settle. We’re in the CL next year, have money spend and are the youngest team in the league. It’s the best state we’ve been in for a long long time, enjoy it. We’ll be back next year and get to hear the CL music again!
Any top manager like Mourinho, Ferguson, Klopp or Pep would have said at half time that if you do not improve your level in the next 10 – 15 minutes, I am playing the kids an put on Bandeira, Walters and Cozier Duberry. Our regulars have now really put me off. Hope they learn for next season and soon.
I would only be interested in the match against Wolves if we see some of our youngsters to see some hopeful potential for next season.
The match result prediction by the match result predictors for this our today’s away match loss to Nottingham Forest, was Arsenal will lose the match to Nottingham Forest. Because as they have said, Arteta and his Gunners team have lost their mojo
And truly, they didn’t make the match result predictors a liar. As they have lost again today to Nottingham Forest at away. That came after they lost at home against Brighton last Saturday.
But what has suddenly gone wrong to have seen the Gunners and Arteta deflated in the run in of the season? Which has seen Arsenal collapsed to relinquished the Epl title win today ronaldo Man City? This has come after they looked set to win it having dared incredibly for it’s win when top table a very long time in the season. But inky to later on collapsed on the run in. But should there be an investigations by the Arsenal Board to know why Arsenal failed so badly in the run in to not had won the League? Which they were in position to win in their last 7 games of the season. But failed when they took 7 points out of the last 21 on offer to lose the title this season and lost it to Man City. Too bad!