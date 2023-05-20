Forest v Arsenal Review – Deflated end of season continues for Gunners

Arsenal and try and regain a bit of pride, and we started thev game in a serious mood, forcing Forest to defend with their lives. After ten minutes a nice bit of short passing in the Forest box nearly gave Jesus a half chance to give us the lead.

But, as is typical lately, our pressure gave Forest the chance of a breakaway goal, and sure enough Gibbs White went haring down the middle and found Taiwo Awoniyi who happily scored his 5th goal in 3 games, and Arsenal found themselves a goal down after just 20 minutes.

And so it continued until half tme., with Arsenal fans wondering what happened to our unbeatable team recently.

The ridiculous stat in the first 30 minutes was that we had had 80% of the possession, but still losing.

Arsenal started the second half in flying mood but still couldn’t gain control, with Forest continually trying to kick the ball over our advancing defenders- But it was Arsenal that had a couple of half chances in the first 15 minutes but thy hardly looked commanding. Forest are obviously playing with ten defenders even though previous results earlier mean that the Reds are now certain to stay up.

So now, neither side had anything to play for except pride, and Forest went on another break and the striker was left one on one with Ramsdale on 67 minutes, but hit the side netting.

There didn’t seem to be any real urgency from Arsenal but it was a bit feisty, but Forest were defending solidly as expected and carried on looking for the fast break.

On 90 minutes Forest yet again came close but missed again, but instead we were sentenced to another 7 minutes of torture.

Whatever, Forest and their fans will be celebrating wildly after the game, and great for the home fans to go home happy after their last game of the season at the City Ground.

When you think that just a couple of months ago we were 8 points ahead in the title race, it now feels like Arsenal have just collapsed completely and Arsenal fans must be totally deflated….

