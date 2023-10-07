Forest winger explains how Bukayo Saka “doesn’t go out of his comfort zone”

According to Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs White, Bukayo Saka is one of the top players in the world right now.

As Arsenal fans, we can’t argue with the claim that our No. 7 is the finest. We can only marvel at such assertions and tell ourselves that it’s about time they recognised our starboy for the player he is.

For years, the 22-year-old has dazzled football fans in our colors. We cannot deny how much we rely on him, and the fact that by last weekend, he had started in all of our last 85 Premier League games demonstrates how dependable he has been for us. If he doesn’t create chances for his teammates, he assists for their goals. If he doesn’t assist, he scores himself, and that’s not all, he takes on defenders and makes them have a bad day in the office. Gibbs White is no defender, but even he recognises Saka as a formidable foe, observing that our star boy has honed his art, knows exactly what he excels at, and must be sharpening it every time in training.

The Forest forward speaking on the Premier League YouTube channel said, “Bukayo for me is at the minute one of the best players in the world, and Erling Haaland speaks for himself,” Gibbs-White said.

“I just think with Bukayo, he doesn’t go out of his comfort zone. He knows what he’s good at, he’s mastered it, and it works every time -cut inside on the left, goal. He must practice it every single day in training.”

Saka is a pure talent; we can’t help but always talk about what wonderful things he’s done for us as a club or for the England Three Lions, where he’s established himself as the main man on the right wing.

Unfortunately, we may not be able to enjoy his services this weekend due to an injury he sustained against Lens in the Champions League 2-1 loss. Even if he misses the weekend game, the hope is that he will be well and ready to go after the international break; the fact that he made England’s team for the October internationals implies his injury isn’t too serious.

Fingers crosse4d he may even play on Sunday!

Sam P

