‘Forever a Gunner’ – Arsenal confirm departure of international star

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Bernd Leno, who has joined Fulham on a three-year deal.

The German’s departure has seemed on the cards for some time since the emergence of Aaron Ramsdale as the club’s number one, with the Englishman quickly overthrowing Leno back in September.

The 30 year-old has been a top performer for the club since joining from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2018, but now seems the perfect time for him to leave for pastures new, especially having entered into the final 12 months of his contract in north London, and he will be pleased that a move across London will mean that his family will not have to deal with much change.

A model professional. A credit to The Arsenal. Thank you for everything and good luck, Bernd ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 2, 2022

While the club shared a highlight reel of some of his best bits, the player himself also posted a heartfelt message of his own on social media.

Hey @Arsenal fans,

it’s time to move on for me. It’s been a pleasure to be part of this great football club for 4 amazing years.

Thank you very much for your support. Also a big thank you to my team mates and the staff behind the team.

I‘m looking forward to see you soon! ♥️ 💪🏽😊 pic.twitter.com/7cBPE2UlvV — Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) August 2, 2022

It will certainly be strange to see him in play against us this season, but I don’t imagine a single Gunners fan would think negatively of his exit, and I expect him to receive a warm welcome on his return to the Emirates later in the month.

What was your favourite Leno moment from his time here?

Patrick