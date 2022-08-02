Arsenal News Latest News

‘Forever a Gunner’ – Arsenal confirm departure of international star

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Bernd Leno, who has joined Fulham on a three-year deal.

The German’s departure has seemed on the cards for some time since the emergence of Aaron Ramsdale as the club’s number one, with the Englishman quickly overthrowing Leno back in September.

The 30 year-old has been a top performer for the club since joining from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2018, but now seems the perfect time for him to leave for pastures new, especially having entered into the final 12 months of his contract in north London, and he will be pleased that a move across London will mean that his family will not have to deal with much change.

While the club shared a highlight reel of some of his best bits, the player himself also posted a heartfelt message of his own on social media.

It will certainly be strange to see him in play against us this season, but I don’t imagine a single Gunners fan would think negatively of his exit, and I expect him to receive a warm welcome on his return to the Emirates later in the month.

What was your favourite Leno moment from his time here?

