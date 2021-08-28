“Forever an inspiration!” Saka sends heartfelt message to Wilshere after he says he might retire

Bukayo Saka has sent a message to Jack Wilshere after the former Arsenal midfielder admitted he has considered retirement from football at just 29 years of age.

The Englishman has been clubless since he left Bournemouth at the end of last season and has struggled to find a new club to take him on.

He left Arsenal in 2018 because of his persistent injury problems and joined West Ham who had to release him because he is hardly fit enough to play matches.

The midfielder has been training on his own and hoping that he would find a new club soon.

With the transfer window nearing its end and no club showing an interest in his signature, he told The Athletic recently that his kids are asking him why no one wants to sign him and he might actually retire from the game soon.

He led the way in being one of the talented players to break through the Arsenal academy and Saka says he will always be an inspiration to him and urged him to remain hopeful of bouncing back.

Saka told Wilshere on Instagram: “You showed all of us at Hale End [Arsenal academy] it was possible to make it at Arsenal.

“No matter what, remember how highly we all think of you! Forever an inspiration! You’ll be back.”