Forget a new striker, Arsenal have more pressing needs in the transfer window

Arsenal’s main focus this summer should be on signing a quality No. 6 and a highly versatile winger.

Some Arsenal fans will ask, “What’s your problem with the club signing a top striker?” I have no issue with the club signing a competent striker, but what happens once we do? Does Kai Havertz return to midfield? We cannot have Kai Havertz back in midfield, as it was a major factor in our league loss; in nearly every game we lost, the German international played in midfield.

Before considering a striker, we should prioritize acquiring a DM such as Bruno or Onana, as well as a dangerous winger. Looking back on the last few months of the season, we certainly established our stride.

With Partey at No. 6 and Declan Rice in a free role, we flourished. Even if Partey stays, we need to ease him out of the team because his injuries prevent us from fully trusting him. We need someone who can play his role as well as he does, and this new DM can join Rice and Martin Odegaard to form one of Arsenal’s strongest engine rooms.

Aside from a DM, acquiring a top versatile winger such as Pedro Neto could be worthwhile; the assists the Portuguese ace could bring to this squad would undoubtedly transform Havertz into a 20+ goal scorer. Neto could play on either the right or left wing, assisting Arteta in refreshing his attack as needed. If we sign a striker and have not recruited a top DM and a flexible winger, we might struggle again.

What do you think?

Peter Rix

