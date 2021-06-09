Forget Buendia – Arsenal have bigger fish to fry

Buendia who?

So if Arsenal fans have finally gotten over the fact that Emi Buendia has chosen Aston Villa over Arsenal, can we get to the facts that it really isn’t the end of the world?

As good a player as I think Buendia is, he would fit better into the Villa team then he would at Arsenal.

Why you ask, well because I do not think he would be a guaranteed starter at Arsenal, whereas he would be at Villa and although he was a key part of Norwich’s team he couldn’t stop them getting relegated from the Premier League, although he managed to help get them promotion from the championship this season.

Stick any good player in the Championship and they will look like Messi, but as we know and as Buendia knows himself, the Premier League is a different kettle of fish to the Championship.

Although it annoys me to see we have been beaten by Villa in a pursuit of a player, you can’t help but think that Martinez may also have had a part to play in getting his Argentine compatriot to Villa and not to Arsenal. Well you never really know do you 😉

I know there have been talks in the past of Buendia to Arsenal but really, I am sure if you ask the board, they would rather get Aouar, their long, sought after target, then Buendia.

And if Lyon are looking for around £28m for Aouar surely Arsenal can drop that price if Lyon need the money that much. If they do accept then it could mean that our first summer signing could well be on the way quicker than we think.

As sad as it is to lose out to Villa, Arsenal couldn’t have wanted him that much or they would have entered a bidding war and given the player what he wanted.

But as one door closes I am sure another will open and this should definitely open the door for us to continue our pursuit and this time actually succeed in getting Aouar.

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

shenel Osman