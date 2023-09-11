Forget choosing between Nketiah and Jesus – Why not play both?

Earlier today there was an article asking who should lead Arsenal’s assault against Everton when the Epl resumes next week. But what if, instead of Mikel Arteta starting with one of the two, he starts with both?

Arsenal’s attacking play could benefit from a default 4-4-2 configuration in which Jesus replaces Kai Havertz in the starting lineup.

The lineup could be like:

Ramsdale

White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu

Saka, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli

Nketiah, Jesus

At times, Jesus may have a free role, drifting in midfield and playing attacking midfielder, assisting Odegaard in creating chances.

Mikel Arteta’s tactical strategy against Everton, with Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus spearheading the assault, will likely make Arsenal more vicious and avenge last season’s 1-0 loss at Goodison Park. The combination of these two, aided by creative midfielders and proactive Saka and Martinelli, could be the key to breaking through Everton’s defence and registering a vital win for Arsenal. Arteta’s emphasis on adaptability and intelligent movement could be decisive in this match.

This season, Arteta has demonstrated his willingness to try new strategies to get the most out of his team. With the tactical approach that sees Nketiah and Jesus both start, he may unleash another dynamic on his team, possibly leading to more goals and a different winning formula.

What do you think Gooners?

Sam P

