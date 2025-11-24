Forget Eze, Trossard Ran Spurs Ragged in Relentless Derby Display

North London is red as it has always been, after Arsenal’s emphatic 4 to 1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.
Eberechi Eze rightly grabbed the headlines with his hat trick, yet Leandro Trossard’s top class derby performance also deserves recognition.
Trossard Finding His Rhythm
Trossard has found his stride if his recent run of starts is anything to go by. In his last four Arsenal appearances, all starts, he has contributed two goals and two assists.
On Sunday evening he rose to the occasion, delivering a spirited display crowned by the opening goal that broke the deadlock and an assist for Eze’s hat trick. His influence was pivotal in Arsenal’s commanding win.
Media Reaction To His Display
The English media were quick to highlight his impact.
Football London noted, “It looked like the first touch had taken away the chance, but the spin and finish with his left foot was sublime. He was excellent outside of the goal too, and no doubt his pressing, defensive work, and chance creation take him among the top scorers.”
Goal echoed those sentiments, “Timed his run to perfection for Arsenal’s first of the game and just about did enough to squirm his shot past Vicario. His movement and decision making were top notch and nabbed an assist, too.”
The London Evening Standard captured the essence of his performance, “A hint of fortune about his goal, but he deserved it for a tireless performance. Caused Spurs plenty of problems and set up Eze’s third goal. One of his best games in an Arsenal shirt.”
Arsenal were right to keep faith. Although heavily linked with an exit, Arsenal moved decisively last summer to offer the former Brighton man a new deal with improved wages, albeit on the same timeframe. That pay rise has already proved worthwhile.
Trossard has steadied a left wing position that had looked uncertain, with Arsenal previously eyeing big names such as Rodrygo. His five goal contributions in the last four matches underline his consistency.
Hopefully this Trossard season does not slip under the radar. He has been one of the Premier League’s standout wingers, delivering clutch goals time and again. What a player he is.
What did you think of Trossard’s performance?
Daniel O
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
He produces, there is an end product and many Arsenal fans couldn’t see it. Arteta did, Just a pity a few seasons ago Arteta dropped him for an unfit Jesus at the end of the season and left him on the bench while the title slipped away. At least he can see Trossards cleverness now.
Arteta will have a selection headache when and if everyone are fit.
Imagine Odegaard returning that means Eze has to shift to the left wing where Trossard has 5 goals and 5 assists this season in all competitions, or he goes to left attacking midfield which will see Zubimendi drop to the bench.
Anyway, it’s a good headache that every club who wants success would want to have.
Hopefully all our players keep on performing well and we win as much games as possible.
The Belgian is happy and enjoying his game knowing well the club has recognized his contributions.
Not many will see the Big picture of the pay rise.
Unfortunately not Gunsmoke
Oh my 🙂
Breathtaking stuff from the Belgian winger who is certainly showing belief and intent front of goal. Yes he deserves his flowers for his contribution in the NLD. Dear I say it … i expect he’ll collect a title winners medal come 2026.
Unfortunately – in the long term his age will go against him being as his competition Martinelli is 6yrs younger and likely to vie for the left-wing spot with A.N. Other – as I say ‘in the long term’.
He is lethal in his finishing more so after the pay rise. After the super sub tag, he is truly showing his worth when starting games now. Hope the good form continues,
What a great result for The Arsenal and Trossard was brilliant alongside Eze of course.
My question though is why did Trossard need an unwarranted pay rise in order to play like that?
Let’s remember, he was MA’s substitute for so long and it’s only injuries that have seen him starting games.
He was brilliant against the spuds, so I’m not arguing that point, but, if every player was given a pay rise for no apparent reason, other than being a very good substitute, then the likes of White, Nwaneri, Skelly and, further down the line, Jesus, Havertz, Gabriel, Odegaard and Martinelli will also be looking for the same kind of salary increase….. where does it end?
As someone in the media said, “his best game in an Arsenal shirt”, my reaction to that is why?
Ken1945
Are you equating the pay rise to improved performances or was it a case that ‘the club’ recognised that Trossard was on a low salary (ask his agent why?) and over the course of his time at Arsenal deserved more when compared to other players’ remunerations?
For me, Trossard has been a decent player who has a good record whether he was often used as a sub or started. I’d put his usefulness way above other players who have recently departed
It’s not about the pay rise ken.. trossard has improved or more consistent now , martinelli as improved a bit too so i think it’s because of the competition in the team.
Even merino has improved from where he left it last season. So team depth is the most logical explanation imo