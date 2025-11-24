Forget Eze, Trossard Ran Spurs Ragged in Relentless Derby Display

North London is red as it has always been, after Arsenal’s emphatic 4 to 1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.

Eberechi Eze rightly grabbed the headlines with his hat trick, yet Leandro Trossard’s top class derby performance also deserves recognition.

Trossard Finding His Rhythm

Trossard has found his stride if his recent run of starts is anything to go by. In his last four Arsenal appearances, all starts, he has contributed two goals and two assists.

On Sunday evening he rose to the occasion, delivering a spirited display crowned by the opening goal that broke the deadlock and an assist for Eze’s hat trick. His influence was pivotal in Arsenal’s commanding win.

Media Reaction To His Display

The English media were quick to highlight his impact.

Football London noted, “It looked like the first touch had taken away the chance, but the spin and finish with his left foot was sublime. He was excellent outside of the goal too, and no doubt his pressing, defensive work, and chance creation take him among the top scorers.”

Goal echoed those sentiments, “Timed his run to perfection for Arsenal’s first of the game and just about did enough to squirm his shot past Vicario. His movement and decision making were top notch and nabbed an assist, too.”

The London Evening Standard captured the essence of his performance, “A hint of fortune about his goal, but he deserved it for a tireless performance. Caused Spurs plenty of problems and set up Eze’s third goal. One of his best games in an Arsenal shirt.”

Arsenal were right to keep faith. Although heavily linked with an exit, Arsenal moved decisively last summer to offer the former Brighton man a new deal with improved wages, albeit on the same timeframe. That pay rise has already proved worthwhile.

Trossard has steadied a left wing position that had looked uncertain, with Arsenal previously eyeing big names such as Rodrygo. His five goal contributions in the last four matches underline his consistency.

Hopefully this Trossard season does not slip under the radar. He has been one of the Premier League’s standout wingers, delivering clutch goals time and again. What a player he is.

What did you think of Trossard’s performance?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

