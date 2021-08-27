Forget Man City – Arsenal’s season starts in September

The season for Arsenal will start after the break by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, despite the fact 3 games already passed by and a 4th is coming very soon, truth is it’s very likely we’ll welcome the international break with 0 points.

It’s always possible to win a game of football, but I just can’t see us doing it against City. Our record there is horrendous, key players will be missing again, but even if we had Partey and White, I still don’t think it would make a difference.

The reality is we will likely lose to a much better side. We have to accept as well as the fact that Arteta won’t be removed immediately after the game. If you want to sack a manager, you do it before the transfer window starts, not after you’ve given him 140 million pounds to spend.

He’ll be given a run games to try out what the football will be when all the players are available. That includes all potential incomers before the window shuts and I think we’ll do get one more player in, or maybe 2 if we are really lucky and if we manage to offload some of the players.

So all in all, we shouldn’t hope for too much results-wise, but performance-wise I hope we put up a fight. For points I think we’ll need to wait at least 2 more weeks.

Konstantin