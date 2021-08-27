Forget Man City – Arsenal’s season starts in September

The season for Arsenal will start after the break by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, despite the fact 3 games already passed by and a 4th is coming very soon, truth is it’s very likely we’ll welcome the international break with 0 points.
It’s always possible to win a game of football, but I just can’t see us doing it against City. Our record there is horrendous, key players will be missing again, but even if we had Partey and White, I still don’t think it would make a difference.
The reality is we will likely lose to a much better side. We have to accept as well as the fact that Arteta won’t be removed immediately after the game. If you want to sack a manager, you do it before the transfer window starts, not after you’ve given him 140 million pounds to spend.
He’ll be given a run games to try out what the football will be when all the players are available. That includes all potential incomers before the window shuts and I think we’ll do get one more player in, or maybe 2 if we are really lucky and if we manage to offload some of the players.
So all in all, we shouldn’t hope for too much results-wise, but performance-wise I hope we put up a fight. For points I think we’ll need to wait at least 2 more weeks.
Konstantin
Agreed. Arteta has lost too many senior players, so it’s not fair to judge him based on the results against the UCL and EPL champions
Let’s judge him in the end of December, when most of our senior players are fit
That’s true and a reality, I agree
thats a great article , honest and factual.perhaps ,many of us, myself included, expect too much, too soon,from our great club.who knows, we might even come away with a point on saturday, in sport there are no certainties,as we all know.a decent performance will do me ,for now !.
City look really vulnerable.
A weak Spurs beat them.
No De Bruyne. No designated striker.
Have not replaced David Silva or Leroy Sane.
Grealish is over rated.
As long as Stirling and Mahrez are contained
can see Arsenal winning this
September! that’s progress since according to some last season started in December!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Arteta needs to prove that he is the right manager for Arsenal now that he has been given funds to improve the squad, Arsenal is a massive club and the manager will always be on the spotlight.