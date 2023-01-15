Forget Mudryk, now Arsenal need to concentrate on more urgent signings

Believe it or not, just like they missed out on Dusan Vlahovic last winter, Mykhailo Mudryk will apparently not be joining Arsenal because his swoop has been hijacked.

Now that the Mudryk saga is over and Chelsea has probably won the race to sign the so-called Ukrainian Neymar, Arsenal must refocus their winter transfer plans and consider who they might bring in over the next 15 days.

Arsenal had planned to bolster their attack and midfield before Gabriel Jesus’ injury and the widely anticipated move for Mudryk.

A move for Mudryk, on the other hand, would have come at a high cost, casting doubt on a move for a midfielder. Arsenal can now spend their winter budget wisely to bolster the midfield and attack.

About the midfield, Fabrizio Romano told Give Me Sport, “For the midfielder, it depends on the opportunity that they will have in the market. Let’s see if they go back in for Tielemans again, and let’s see what happens with other players.”

#AFC | Solid move for us now should be focusing on depth and ready-made options. Marcus Thuram and Youri Tielemans this window gives us both and would come at a very affordable combined fee + future influence from both given age profiles. Options like these make sense now. — Drew Thompson (@mixedkidremix) January 14, 2023

I don’t see why Arteta shouldn’t use his frustrations over the Mudryk transfer to sign Tielemans, who he has wanted since last summer, and that move could help Gooners lift their heads high after losing out to their London rivals on both Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk in the same week.

Or, wait a minute, Chelsea might want Tielemans as well!

