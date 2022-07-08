Forget Raphinha – Arsenal already have a perfect backup to cover Saka

Trust in youth, and Hutchinson,the next big thing?? by Vinod

Ok, let me start off by saying that my thinking would be giving priority to the Arsenal youth rather than buying big money signings. But that’s just me. Everybody is entitled to have their opinion, but if we would have bought big money signings, we would not know who Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli are today.

Arsenal never depended heavily on buying stars and we always have put emphasis on turning starlets into stars. It has always been the case and it should be given importance in my view. Even Henry wasn’t a star when we signed him. Anelka, Fabregas, all these were hidden gems that Arsenal unearthed thanks to Mr. Wenger. So our youth policy should always, and will always, play a huge role in the core of Arsenal. If you understand Arsenal you should be understanding this much.

Well, coming to the exciting prospects to look out for this season it would be in my view, Marcel Flores, Charlie Patino, and Omari Hutchinson. These three have immense talent and would have bright careers here at Arsenal or elsewhere. I’m pretty sure of that. We need to make sure that the lads are given enough time to mature and grow as players. I believe Flores and Patino may take a couple of seasons to come through the ranks, but I believe Hutchinson is ready.

Hutchinson has had a tremendous season last year and if given the chance he would be the next big thing. The guy gives me glimpses of Robben and a naturally skillful player. When he is on the ball we can expect things to happen. We can start from just passing the ball around to absolutely take off if Hutchinson gets the ball and we can launch an attack. He is such an impact player that he can create something out of nothing.

There is a back up needed for Saka, and we have two exciting talents in Marquinhos and Hutchinson. So why go elsewhere and spend big money on a player unnecessarily when we already have a star in Saka. We just need a good back up option. There can’t be two tigers in one forest. I know many people will disagree but a new star player disrupts the harmony of the squad. We are not Chelsea where the guy sitting on the sidelines would be happy just collecting the paycheck. Our players need game time to keep them happy and if we can’t provide that, it would be a problem related to maintaining a healthy environment.

So that’s my personal opinion and how I think. I hope my point of view is understood and we can expect big things from our academy players and our scouts.

