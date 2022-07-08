Forget Raphinha – Arsenal already have a perfect backup to cover Saka

Trust in youth, and Hutchinson,the next big thing?? by Vinod
Ok, let me start off by saying that my thinking would be giving priority to the Arsenal youth rather than buying big money signings. But that’s just me. Everybody is entitled to have their opinion, but if we would have bought big money signings, we would not know who Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli are today.
Arsenal never depended heavily on buying stars and we always have put emphasis on turning starlets into stars. It has always been the case and it should be given importance in my view. Even Henry wasn’t a star when we signed him. Anelka, Fabregas, all these were hidden gems that Arsenal unearthed thanks to Mr. Wenger. So our youth policy should always, and will always, play a huge role in the core of Arsenal. If you understand Arsenal you should be understanding this much.
Well, coming to the exciting prospects to look out for this season it would be in my view, Marcel Flores, Charlie Patino, and Omari Hutchinson. These three have immense talent and would have bright careers here at Arsenal or elsewhere. I’m pretty sure of that. We need to make sure that the lads are given enough time to mature and grow as players. I believe Flores and Patino may take a couple of seasons to come through the ranks, but I believe Hutchinson is ready.
Hutchinson has had a tremendous season last year and if given the chance he would be the next big thing. The guy gives me glimpses of Robben and a naturally skillful player. When he is on the ball we can expect things to happen. We can start from just passing the ball around to absolutely take off if Hutchinson gets the ball and we can launch an attack. He is such an impact player that he can create something out of nothing.
There is a back up needed for Saka, and we have two exciting talents in Marquinhos and Hutchinson. So why go elsewhere and spend big money on a player unnecessarily when we already have a star in Saka. We just need a good back up option. There can’t be two tigers in one forest. I know many people will disagree but a new star player disrupts the harmony of the squad. We are not Chelsea where the guy sitting on the sidelines would be happy just collecting the paycheck. Our players need game time to keep them happy and if we can’t provide that, it would be a problem related to maintaining a healthy environment.
So that’s my personal opinion and how I think. I hope my point of view is understood and we can expect big things from our academy players and our scouts.
Guest Post from Vinod
——————————————————-
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
You better calm down and don’t go around spreading hype about what the kid can’t do yet.
He’s not even had a cameo yet, you’re writing all of these about him.
I’ve always followed our academy and the boys, same way I followed Saka and knew he was the next deal when everyone had their focus on Nelson being the next thing.
Omari is a talented kid, but he’s in no way ready to be Saka’s competition yet or even backup.
It’s a different ball game having Saka struggle then calling on Pepe, Raphinha, Nelson or Martinelli to come on than calling Omari to come do something.
It’s mental and wrong pressure to put on him just like that.
Well I understand it’s your opinion but opinions can be countered.
Good thing you and I don’t run the football club.
Hoping we get a proper competition for Saka still and not this madness we feed ourselves about our kids.
Omari’s time would come, when he gets the chance, he’ll have to know it’s a chance to show himself and not sit on the knowledge that he’s the main option after Saka.
👍👍👍
If Arsenal we’re willing to splash some serious cash for
Raphina than maybe Edu and MA should turn there
attention to the following players…
M. Diary
J. Bowen
C. Gakpo
O. Dembele
D. Szoboszlai
S. Gnabry
ANY of these players would be quality additions to the
first team and immediately strengthen the attacking
options in the final 3rd, however I personally believe
AFC NEED to prioritize the midfield and LB positions
before possibly making a serious run @ one of these
players toward the end of the window.
Agree – has he even made his debut yet? He might be ready for first team football, but we won’t really know that for a while, and if it will not be a good experience for him if we try to push him too quickly.
Well said Eddie next season is not a season to joke with.
Arteta can’t take a risky gamble on academy players. We need to compete.
More funds should still be released how can we allow Raphiha and the Ajax player slip fromnus because of funds Kroenke needs to be more ambitious.
He is definitely one for the future but he is not ready for the league team. The league cup maybe. He is a good confident young player though who will definite come up trumps in the future.
Hutchinson can play on the right wing. But I think he’d be better assigned as Odegaard’s backup, because he isn’t as pacey as Saka/ Pepe and I’m not sure about his hold-up play
In my opinion, we should’ve promoted Hutchinson and Patino instead of signing Vieira. The money could’ve been used to sign a left-footed CDM
Gai,
F.Viera is more experienced than our academy players mentioned. For a coach willing to prove something this season and who knows his job could be on the line if he doesn’t perform, I bet Arteta will not rely on our youth players. I tell you the only reason he is yet to sign some maque players apart from.G.Jesus is lack of enough funds. Last season the team was built on lots of youths its time to move on if we must compete for top4 If you consider M.City, Liverpool, Spuds new signings and T.Harg in Man.U, you will agree next season would be a tough one.. I suggest our talented accademy youths should go on loan like Saliba, ESR, Nelson and even Nkethia did to gather more experience. EPL is more tougher than Wenger:s early days. However, some academy players can be tried as subtitutes in small cups.
I do laugh when fans say we need a backup for Saka.
If we can get someone better than what we have, why not? You are judged on what you can do now. Not the previous seasons. Saka is top quality. But he is not yet there. He still has a lot to learn and achieve. If any of Dembele, Gnarby, Kinsley Coleman is available, the club should buy irrespective of whether they play in the same position as Saka.
You have to be competitive and fight for your spot.
No one is guaranteed a spot in the first 11. You have to earn it.
need to give him time to develop. Getting ahead of ourselves if we think every 18/19 year old winger is ready for first team football. Saka also started with Europa League matches and same should be done for him if he’s good enough. Not ready to rely on him for a whole season yet tho.
As I can.suggest,it’s fine with forgetting about raphinha. I support the bringing of Arsenal academy starlets!!!
Your desire to give youth a chance Vinod is commendable and in an ideal World ,it would be great if we could follow such a pathway.Realistically, however, there has to be a balance between youth and experience to produce a successful side.As it is, Raphina, or any other winger would be well down my personal priority list, particularly whilst we are unable to shift Pepe .We need to focus on a good back up LB and a physically imposing DM which we have lacked for years and is why we are still regarded as a “soft touch” in certain quarters.We need to add more power and energy to our midfield if we are to make the top four.
Vinod seems to be young Hutchinsons agent, so bullish is he about the untried lads ability.
Few others, if any at all, myself included, see any sense in being so bullish about a kid who as yet has not even had a single full Prem game. All our young players have some ability; otherwise threy would not be at Arsenal at all. But young players who have not made abreak through into the first team are, correctly, held back by the simple fact that our manager deems them as yet, not good enough.
To argue with the professional manager, whose job it is to decide if or when a kid is ready, is IMO unwise, to put it VERY mildly.
To argue with the professional manager, whose job it is to decide if and who plays in the Arsenal midfield, is IMO unwise, to put it VERY mildly.
Hahahaha!