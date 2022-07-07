Forget the allegations and the effect on Arsenal – Think about the possible victims…

The police released a statement this week,

‘ On 4th July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20’s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

‘While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20’s.

He has been released on bail to a date in August’

The media have since claimed there is a source that proves that the 29-year-old in question is a Premiership and International Footballer.

It has led to some on the internet putting together a shortlist of who’s that age, lives in North London and if they have travelled with their employers for any pre-season trips. If not, then why not?

My moral compass doesn’t feel the need to add to the rumours or allegations by naming names.

What I feel the need is to try and educate that next generation of Gooner who continues to be let down by grown adults who think in the confines of football you can say anything you want too.

I love the sport but it’s not everything to me, it’s not more important then what’s right and wrong.

Two things are happening right now….

Someone has been abused and has shown the courage to tell her truth, or an individual is being falsely accused and having his name slandered.

Either will be unimaginable hell to live with, will impact their families and is an ordeal that will last a lifetime.

It’s an accusation that should make us think, question the world and if anything, trivialise football.

Yet I have read how if the gossip is accurate, how it will impact our midfield, how we don’t have the squad depth to cope, how it might mean Xhaka stays a while longer, etc.

I even read how it’s hoped that the accused plays for Spurs and how that would help our top 4 bid.

First of all, there is zero us.

Because if your first thought is how an accusation of rape could impact on a club’s chance of getting three points your not a true fan.

If you’re wishing the allegation on a certain player to gain a sporting advantage, then your priorities are upside down.

If you’re using a very serious accusation as some sort of banter, then you need to get a life.

You can defend your club even after a 3-0 defeat if you want.

You can choose to call 5th progress just because you want to be positive for the sake of it.

You can defend the Kroenkes purely because you can’t have anything negative about the club.

What you can’t do is take a real-life crime that impacts human beings and somehow even spin that to make it about Arsenal.

If this 29-year-old man is found guilty, he is sick and vile and deserves everything that is coming his way.

I don’t care who he plays for or how that impacts any specific club.

My thoughts and prayers are with the young girl.

Unfortunately, too many of my peers, thoughts and feelings went straight to how this impacts them on a football pitch.

Sad when you think about it.

Football is a beautiful game but it’s just that, a game.

————————————————————–

Rape and sexual abuse helplines

For Women (See below for Rape, Sexual Abuse & Personal Safety Abroad)

NHS

Help after rape and sexual assault

Sexual Abuse Referral Centres – Find a SARC

Sexual violence is a crime, no matter who commits it or where it happens. Don’t be afraid to get help.

SARCs are specialist medical and forensic services for anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted. They aim to be one-stop service, providing the following under one roof: medical care and forensic examination following assault/rape and, in some locations, sexual health services. Medical Services are free of charge and provided to women, men, young people and children.

Rape Crisis

Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (12-2.30 & 7-9.30)

rapecrisis.org.uk

Live chat helpline

National Organisation offering support and counselling for those affected by rape and sexual abuse.

See website for local groups or contact directory enquiries.

Victim Support

Support line: 08 08 16 89 111

Rape and sexual assault

Our services are confidential, free and available to anyone who’s been raped or sexually assaulted, now or in the past. We can help, regardless of whether you have told the police or anyone else about the attack. Our volunteers can visit you at home (if you want us to, and if doing so will not put you at further risk) or somewhere else if you prefer. If you don’t want to see anyone face-to-face, you can also talk to us on the ‘phone, either at one of our local offices or at the national Victim Support line.

Dan