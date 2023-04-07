Forget the Anfield clash – perhaps Man City could drop points at Southampton?

At the moment, either Pep Guardiola or Mikel Arteta will lead his team to Premier League success. The other Premier League coaches are playing for their jobs, if not just to finish the season well; the Premier League crown is out of reach for them.
Even if Guardiola and his team have a chance to win the Premier League, they are not the favourites because they trail Arsenal by 8 points, which might be reduced to 5 if they win their game in hand. Man City is currently betting on Arsenal dropping points.
After both Manchester City and Arsenal won their games last weekend, the Premier League title fight has been stretched to this weekend to see who blinks first. This weekend’s games could determine who wins the Premier League. While many Arsenal sceptics see this weekend’s game against Liverpool at Anfield as a potential for them to drop points, those who know Manchester City play Southampton realise Manchester City is nearly guaranteed three points against the Saints.
All eyes have been on the Liverpool versus Arsenal game, which is unpredictable in its own way. While there isn’t much focus on Manchester City’s game against Southampton, Paul Merson believes the Citizens may shockingly drop points against the underrated Saints, arguing that the fact that they play Bayern Munich three days after their weekend fixtures may cause them to rest their key players, which could hurt their chances of winning.
“Manchester City have to play Bayern Munich in three days’ time, and they’ve got to rest some of their players,” Merson said on his Sportskeeda column. “We’ve seen it before—they’ve beaten Arsenal but then lost to Forest to bring Arsenal back in it. They’ve got to be careful here.”
Is a Manchester City draw or loss to Southampton and an Arsenal triumph at Anfield on the cards this weekend? If that happens, Arsenal would have practically won the race, since Manchester City dropping any points in the next few weeks might end their title hopes.
Sam P
EPL game results are unpredictable. But I don’t think Man City will lose or draw against Soton, because Soton would most likely not be able to win the ball possession
Did Man City loose the ball possession in the 4 previous games they’ve lost?
Football is all about who takes his chances. If Man City waste their chances and Soton can take the very few chances they get, the unexpected can happen
Man City rarely wasted their chances
On the other hand, Soton’s finishing isn’t good. They made twelve shots in their last game away from home, but they were wasteful
There is a reason the games have to be played. It’s pretty obvious that MC are favourites against virtually any opponent. However, favourites do not always win. Arsenal can’t do anything about MC’s games except when we play them. It is really silly to take a pundit’s opinion too seriously as they often have no more insight than the average fan,
Arsenal will beat Liverpool. Man City will beat Soton. Let’s do this again next round of fixtures. Cheers
Arsenal have many unpredictable scoring weapons to beat Liverpool.The issue is how they keep mentally strong.
The result against liverpool is all out of proportion depending on which way it goes. If arsenal defeat the odds and get a result, in reality it’s just a good result with a lot of games left to win. If we lose however, our lead is, in reality with the fixtures city have left, down to two points – with city to come. Not to mention overcoming the blow of losing such a big game – and the inevitable, glee driven media meltdown. City, regardless of the saints ‘ok’ (ie getting the odd result here and there) record against them, are not likely to falter. This is the fifth time they’ve been down this road in six seasons.
am afraid because on paper man city have a favourable fixtures in EPL compare to ours. our April fixtures will determine whether we win the league or not.let keep our fingers cross.
Every game can bring an upset to Prem favourites, no matter which team plays which other team.