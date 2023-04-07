Forget the Anfield clash – perhaps Man City could drop points at Southampton?

At the moment, either Pep Guardiola or Mikel Arteta will lead his team to Premier League success. The other Premier League coaches are playing for their jobs, if not just to finish the season well; the Premier League crown is out of reach for them.

Even if Guardiola and his team have a chance to win the Premier League, they are not the favourites because they trail Arsenal by 8 points, which might be reduced to 5 if they win their game in hand. Man City is currently betting on Arsenal dropping points.

After both Manchester City and Arsenal won their games last weekend, the Premier League title fight has been stretched to this weekend to see who blinks first. This weekend’s games could determine who wins the Premier League. While many Arsenal sceptics see this weekend’s game against Liverpool at Anfield as a potential for them to drop points, those who know Manchester City play Southampton realise Manchester City is nearly guaranteed three points against the Saints.

All eyes have been on the Liverpool versus Arsenal game, which is unpredictable in its own way. While there isn’t much focus on Manchester City’s game against Southampton, Paul Merson believes the Citizens may shockingly drop points against the underrated Saints, arguing that the fact that they play Bayern Munich three days after their weekend fixtures may cause them to rest their key players, which could hurt their chances of winning.

“Manchester City have to play Bayern Munich in three days’ time, and they’ve got to rest some of their players,” Merson said on his Sportskeeda column. “We’ve seen it before—they’ve beaten Arsenal but then lost to Forest to bring Arsenal back in it. They’ve got to be careful here.”

Is a Manchester City draw or loss to Southampton and an Arsenal triumph at Anfield on the cards this weekend? If that happens, Arsenal would have practically won the race, since Manchester City dropping any points in the next few weeks might end their title hopes.

Sam P

