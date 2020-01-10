Forget the Arsenal rumours – nothing to see here…

Okay so we are ten days into the winter transfer window, and Arsenal must have already been linked with at least 50 players so far, if not more…

I also know that there are thousands of fans that avidly search for the newest Arsenal rumours online in the hope that they can feel excited about possible new arrivals, or even to see a sale that would force us to bring in some replacements.

But I’m afraid that we can probably just ignore the Arsenal transfer rumours this month, or at least up until the final few days, as Mikel Arteta last night admitted that there is nothing big happening and he intends to just try and get the best out of the players we already have in the squad.

The Boss said in the pre-match conference when asked if there was anything big in the pipeline: “I don’t know, I’m not expecting big things. I’m expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries. That’s the biggest expectations from my side, they’re there.

“If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, and is helpful, we’ll look at the options.”

So what about expected sales, Mikel? “We’re not thinking to sell. There’s nothing concrete at the moment on the table, as I said, I’m focusing on the players we have now and this transfer window is a little bit tricky and things might come at the end. But I don’t know which way.”

But he did throw the avid followers of Arsenal rumours a lifeline, when he agreed that we may still need some cover for injuries (as in Chambers, I’m guessing) when he added: “Yeah, we always have to be looking because obviously we have some bad injuries for players who are going to be out for a long time. We have to see if we can find options there.”

So, if our new manager is not expecting much from this transfer window, then why should we carry on following the Arsenal rumours?