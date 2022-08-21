‘Forget the documentary’ Lee Dixon reacts to Arsenal win against Bournemouth

Former Arsenal man Lee Dixon has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta’s men after their outstanding performance against Bournemouth yesterday.

The Gunners have started this season well and they beat the Cherries 3-0 to record their third win of the campaign.

The team fell short in its quest to make the top four last season and they have added some fine players to the squad to make it happen this time.

Their last campaign was caught on camera by Amazon for their All or Nothing series and it was recently released.

Fans can see how hard the players work to bring wins home, but Dixon says that is an edited video and we can now see that they are truly committed to delivering fine performances for the club.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘We’ve seen the development of this team, the youngsters coming through, the ability to go out there and play the way Arteta wants them to. But the bigger tests are coming.

‘Forget the documentary. That’s good to look at, but it’s the stuff of nonsense. It’s not reality, it’s edited… that’s reality out there, what we’re seeing is reality. A great performance, but the bigger tests are coming. Then we’ll be able to see the process is working.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The win against Bournemouth shows that this team just keeps improving.

These are early days, but the signs are very positive and we can see that this campaign will end successfully.

But the players must stay focused, work hard and never underestimate their opponents.

