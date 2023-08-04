Forget the new signings – Trossard must be a starter in our EPL campaign

This Arsenal man HAS to start the PL campaign

There have been several Arsenal players who have impressed in the pre-season. But one particular player shone the most.

It is Leandro Trossard. The Belgian was exceptional in the pre-season, and he has made a strong case for starting the Premier League campaign ahead of new arrival Kai Havertz.

Havertz was good but Trossard was on another level whenever he was on the pitch. The team played better when the former Brighton man was pulling the strings from midfield rather than the German.

The Best of Leandro Trossard – Pre Season 23/24pic.twitter.com/V4BQzHfm9O — RL (@RL_Comps) August 3, 2023

And it is only natural that Trossard is performing at such a high level. He had six more months to acclimatize to Mikel Arteta’s tactical philosophy.

Plus, at 28 years, he is at the peak of his powers and he is proving every week why the Gunners got a bargain in him.

Speaking after the game against Barcelona, in which the Belgian scored and bagged a Match of the Match performance, the Arsenal boss said, “[It was] Great to see him scoring. He’s been working so hard and came in a really good condition for pre-season.”

Trossard is going to cause havoc this season 🥵pic.twitter.com/Dyy4ZWCZaW — Dave (@DammitArsenal) August 3, 2023

The Spaniard confessed that the winger gives him something “different” to what they already have in their ranks. “He gives us something very different to the other wingers we have, and he has got incredible versatility and unpredictability to play in different positions too. It will be good for his confidence, for sure.”

After his displays in the pre-season, both Trossard and even Thomas Partey have made a strong case. I think both should start the season ahead of Havertz and Declan Rice respectively.

Throwing the new arrivals straight into the dog fight might not be a wise decision. Especially after Arsenal have become a team that will be hunted due to their league success last season.

Writer – Yash Bisht

