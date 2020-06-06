Forget the rumours Mikel Arteta thinks too highly of Tierney to sell him

There have been several rumours in recent days that claimed that Kieran Tierney might be heading out of Arsenal to Leicester City where Brendan Rodgers wants him, so claimed journalist Duncan Castles on the Transfer podcast.

Some of those reports have even claimed that Arsenal would be more than happy to cash in on him after just one season at the Emirates, as claimed by 90Mins.

Rumours and speculations are normal in football and we fans sometimes enjoy them, however, the recent speculation about the future of Tierney is far from the truth considering the fact that Mikel Arteta likes the Scotsman and has said before now that he is looking forward to working with him.

When Arteta caught up with Ian Wright a few weeks back, he made it clear that he was excited about what Tierney would bring to his team even though he hadn’t seen much of the former Celtic man yet.

He praised the defender’s attitude and commitment.

Arteta said as quoted by the Express: “We haven’t seen too much of him but he’s someone I think is going to be magnificent for us.”

“I totally agree with you,” he told Wright. “I’m really looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play.

“His attitude, his commitment, his willingness, it’s incredible.

“I think he’s going to bring something special to us. It [the injury] has been a shame, but it’s part of his development. During your career, you go through these moments.

“I challenged him to say, ‘Kieran, how are you going to react to that? You can’t feel sorry for yourself, this happened.

“’Okay, the level of pressure now is a little bit higher, you have to deal with it, you’re playing with a top club, top expectations, deal with it. You have everything to be successful here.

“’You have the best possible attitude that I’ve known from a player, go and live your profession and enjoy it, and that’s it.’”

With these comments, it doesn’t appear that Arteta would want to lose the defender before giving him enough chances to play for his team.