Forget the title race – Arsenal’s “full focus is on Porto” on Tuesday

Arsenal defeated Brentford 2-1 on Saturday night, their eighth win in nine games since the winter break. Their only defeat was a 1-0 setback to FC Porto in the opening leg of the Champions League round-of-16 match a few weeks ago.
Well, Champions League action returns this week, with Arsenal hosting FC Porto at the Emirates on Tuesday night in the round of 16 return leg.
Mikel Arteta has two demands as his team approaches this crucial week in which their fate in Europe will be decided.
The Spaniard wants his players to, for the time being, disregard the pressures of the Premier League title race and focus solely on FC Porto. He also invites Arsenal fans to show up at the Emirates on Tuesday night and support the club to victory with the same passion as they have in recent home games.
Arteta said on Arsenal.com: “The Premier League is done; we’re not going to play a game for 19 days, and now the full focus is on Porto.
“We can achieve something that we haven’t done in 14 years [by reaching the last eight], so that’s the challenge ahead of us. More of that support, or better, please, on Tuesday against Porto, because it will give us a great chance to go through.”
If there is one game Arsenal must win without excuses, it is against FC Porto. The Portuguese were quite fortunate to secure a last-minute victory over Arsenal in the first leg. I simply hope that the Arsenal team’s recent efficiency in front of goal continues on Tuesday night.
With the return (from injury) of Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira, Arsenal’s substitute bench is as formidable as it has ever been. FC Porto will truly be in for a rude shock.
Sam P
I would not be surprised if Zinko starts at left back to give Arsenal more attack options, depending on how cautious Arteta is.
If the Portuguese navy seals start their diving tactics and park the bus formation, then Arteta may have to gamble more and may play two advanced midfielders in Trossard and Odeguaard with Rice dropping back into a holding position as the game progresses with the front 3 of Saka, Havertz and Martinelli who was deeply missed against Brentford.
White will need to be careful because Porto took advantage of his far to forwarding position when they scored last time from an intercepted ball and run down Arsenal’s right defensive side of the pitch as White was not in the right position to defend.
Martinelli should return to the left wing and Trossard to return to the midfield position to interchange the false number 9 position with Havertz, it is the best way to beat the parked bus Porto formation by the interchanging false number 9 tactical play. Smith Rowe can also deputise in that position if it is not working out with Trossard and Havertz.
I don’t see any rude shock for Porto
Porto should be bundled out.
There will be a rude shock if we don’t progress.
To me as see our team progressing to the last 8, but Arteta needs to play 4-4-2 to break any defencing method porto is bringing. 2 blocking 4
Surely the Ukrainian will start this one if fit, but the momentum got to be with the home side going up an extremely slender lead, given the form we are in, arrogance aside we should get a favorable result here
Mikel is spot on, let’s focus on Porto and make it rain on them tomorrow night, to give the fans a memorable send off ahead of the International break. A wide margin win to nil will do just fine. COYG!!!