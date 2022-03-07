Forget the Top Four race, Arsenal just have to beat Leicester

Of course, after seeing West Ham and Man United lose yesterday, while Arsenal managed to get all three points at a resilient Watford, all the talk this morning is that Arsenal are now the hot favourites for the Top Four, and could even catch Chelsea in third place.

But there is still a long way to go, and a lot of points still on offer, so absolutely nothing is set in stone at the moment.

It is easy to get carried away with all the hype, but now Mikel Arteta has to keep his young side’s feet firmly on the ground and keep them focused on each game as it comes along.

As Arteta said after yesterday’s win: “To be fair, I don’t like to look at the table a lot because we have games in hand, we’re going to play different fixtures and I know the objective and it’s only one, to try and improve tomorrow on what we’ve done today and go into the next match, and that’s it. I cannot control results and I cannot predict which matches we are going to win, draw or lose, it’s impossible. If I start to do that I think we’re going to lose focus in what we want to do.”

We are set for a difficult week from next Sunday when we are at home to Leicester (who have won their last two games) and then we have to face Liverpool and then Aston Villa in the next 6 days.

But we need to forget the future, and even ignore how our rivals are performing. Just concentrate on getting into top form for next week’s game. The 12th man at the Emirates should help us to get the points, and then move on to the next one…

Every game’s a final!

Onwards and Upwards.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s FULL press conference after Watford win –

