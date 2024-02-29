Forget Vlahovic – Arsenal must sign Victor Osimhen this summer

Here is why Arsenal must sign £112 million striker and not Vlahović by AA

If Arsenal need a proven striker, the first choice has to be Victor Osimhen and not Dušan Vlahović as alluded to by ESPN analyst Janusz Michallik in an article mentioned on JustArsenal earlier.

The star striker netted a hat trick for Napoli in their 6-1 mauling of Sassuolo in a Serie A fixture yesterday at the Stadio Città del Tricolore.

Undoubtedly, the Nigeria international is one of the finest strikers in Europe at the moment and has been linked with a number of heavyweights including Arsenal.

The most remarkable thing about the 25-year-old is his ability to score any type of goal and has shown that yet again recently in the colors of Napoli.

Last weekend, he scored a header against Cagliari to take his headed goals to 18 in the Serie A, the second most in the top five leagues in Europe since making his debut in the 2020/2021 season with only former Tottenham striker Harry Kane boasting more (24), according to Opta.

18 – Since his debut season in Serie A in 2020/21 campaign, only Harry Kane (24) has scored more headed goals than Victor Osimhen (18) in the big-5 European leagues. Tower.#CagliariNapoli pic.twitter.com/mCzNeDpR3j — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 25, 2024

He was at his best once again in Napoli’s victory over Sassuolo yesterday, where he chanced his marker to score the first goal, showed great anticipation for his second after a defensive mistake, and demonstrated composure for his third of the game.

Remarkably, the 25-year-old had five shots in the contest, three of which found the back of the net which is an indication of how efficient he is in front of goal.

Of all the strikers that have been linked with Arsenal, he is the closest to rival Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and that is why Arsenal can’t afford to miss out on him come next summer.

Additionally, Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess is also as remarkable as his work rate, which is pivotal for any player that wants to play in Mikel Arteta’s side.

His performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria are a good illustration of that where his physical presence was a menace for the opposition defense.

Arsenal are scoring aplenty recently but they need a striker like the Nigerian to keep rivaling Manchester City in the Premier League and fight for other major honors.

Despite recording successes playing mostly without a central forward, the Citizens still went on to sign Haaland in the summer of 2022.

The Gunners also have to do the same next summer and no striker will make them stronger than Osimhen.

