Forget Top Four – Could Arsenal even finish in Third Place?

UNPOPULAR OPINION: Is there a world where Arsenal finish third? by Benedict
Arsenal are battling for European football after completely missing out last year, however there’s a chance that the third spot is the one we can end up in, something that would be a huge success for Arteta.
Currently in sixth with three games in hand over Manchester United and West Ham, we now sit three points above rivals Tottenham who lost two games in the past week.
If we win these games, we will slide into fourth place.
Now, it is easy to get overexcited at this stage in the season with plenty of games still left to play; however, we will only lie two points behind European Champions Chelsea (third), whom we still need to play for a second time.
I know that they have a much better-quality squad with a lot of depth, however losing Chilwell and James has left them in poor form, drawing three and losing one in their last five.
Chelsea’s goals have come from their defence this season with big money signings Lukaku and Werner struggling to find the back of the net as their confidence hits rock bottom.
The date (ARS-CHE) is not yet confirmed but could become a huge game in the conclusion of the season, could we leapfrog them?
Especially with the fact that they are still competing in the FA Cup, EFL Cup, Champions League and Prem, they will have a travelled and tired squad.
We must remain injury free for the rest of the season and need Martinelli, Saka and ESR to keep up their fine form and continue scoring goals from midfield. A big ask for the youngsters all having their best seasons.
Think about our rivals, Spurs don’t seem to have a good enough squad yet, West Ham lack star quality and Man United can’t score more than a goal a game under Rangnick.
It seems that Wolves may be our closest rival for the fourth spot at this rate, defensively assured and well organised, but the good thing is we just beat them 1-0 away from home with ten men!
With 16 games to go this season, we will still inevitably drop points against sides until this season ends, however we do play less games against the top six than most and a lot of our remaining games are also at home, which we have managed to keep a strong record this season.
Carragher picked Arsenal as his favourite for the top four while Souness believes that we simply lack the goals in our squad. So even the pundits think its tough to call.
The Premier League is always unpredictable, games in hand does not mean wins in the most competitive league in the world. Every team will be the favourite until they drop points.
We need to have an almost perfect record to end of the season if we want a chance of getting top four and even maybe, just maybe, even third place.
Where will we end up?
Key Dates:
24th February – Wolves (home)
23rd April – Manchester United (home)
30th April – West Ham (away)
TBC – Sp*rs (away)
TBC – Chelsea (away)
Until Next Time Gooners,
Benedict
It’s highly improbable, since Chelsea have more firepower, are more consistent and have better players
I don’t think any team can finish in top four if all their main CFs are leaving
GAI
really disappointed in you that you cannot see further then our main CF
yes we should have bolstered our front line in the Jan window but for what ever reason we didn’t so we are where we are.
We got to 4th spot in Jan with out our CF who by the way failed to show up on numerous occasions when picked. He needed a change and.new challenge and we needed
To take him out of the equation so it worked out well for both sides.
Our defence is the key. We keep strong there then we have every chance of top 4. Who knows chelski might blow up and we nick top 3
Clean sheet equates to points and nicking a goal here and there equates to 3 points
Onwards and upwards
Of course we can,provided we can go unbeaten in the remainder of the season with not more than three draws.
The away games against Chelsea and the Spuds will be key. That said, every game is tough and we need to be at our best for every game. I only hope our forwards click and remain injury free and we dont have any further red cards. Also hoping Arteta starts using Pepe as CF and Pepe should deliver the goods for us. An attacking group of Pepe, Saka, Martinelli and ESR should strike fear into any defence, with Laca and Odegard contributing in their own ways. Cautious optimism is the word as far as the rest of the season is concerned but there is no denying the fact that Arteta has turned this squad into a group of determined and gritty players ready to fight it out.
Gunnerforlife
Beleive we have enough in the tank to get us too 4th.
Not sure about pepe delivering the good for us though
My take on him is, good player and could tear most defence apart on his day but his day are fewNd few between but I live in hope he can find consistency
Gotanidea- how are Chelsea more consistent?
Looking at half-a-season’s matches, we have won 12 and gained 39 points. Chelsea have won only 9 and gained 34 points.
Chelsea had a seven point head start on us from first three games of the season, but since then they have been playing at the same level as Wolves (also 34 points from last 19 matches).
That’s not a head start lol…it’s games that count!
You ask how they have been more consistent?
-scored more than us
-conceded less than us
-won more than us
-drawn more than us
-lost less than us
How do we slide upwards and if Chelsea are having trouble scoring with their forwards do we not also have that problem?.
Mathematically it’s possible, but that would require a nearly perfect finish to the season. We haven’t been consistent in 2 years, doubtful it would start now.
Id be more than satisfied with 4th
I would say the chance to finish 3rd is close to impossible, because we are lacking of goals, we won’t score enough goals to keep winning the necessary games
top 4 alone is not easy task. i know our rival dropped points but my question would arsenal could go on winning streak? look how many goals have arsenal scored since january, a win against wolves only scored by a shy tiny one goal and we don’t always have it every game, a game against burnley could give you a better idea how we struggle to score
Top-three, top-four, what does it matter?
All I ask for is Champions League football at the Emirates next season
Best article yet, a real fresh and insightfully written piece! Always my favourite time of the week reading Bens articles
Lacazette does not score goals, Martinelli isn’t at the moment….so I doubt if we can get third, just not possible with our team as it is. Fourth a good chance, but our form of two steps forwards and two steps backwards leaves it on a knife’s edge. I just can’t see enough goals coming from the team and even fourth may be well be a bridge be too far. But no doubt if they stay be strong there is a possibility of fourth, but it will be difficult.