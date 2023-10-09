Forget Tottenham, Arsenal just need to stay ahead of Man City until the end

On Sunday evening, we secured a stunning 1-0 victory against Manchester City, earning us a valuable 3 points. While some may downplay the significance of this win, arguing that there are still over 30 games to go, let’s adopt an optimistic outlook as loyal Gooners. This victory could hold weight when May rolls around next year.
In the previous season, our hopes of clinching the Premier League title were dashed as we lost momentum towards the end, ultimately conceding the crown to Manchester City who finished with 89 points, securing their third consecutive league title. We trailed closely with 84 points. Consider this: if we had managed to win just two more games, we would have concluded the season with 90 points, making us the league champions. Now, imagine if those two crucial victories were against Manchester City, both at home and away. They defeated us in both encounters, and it’s evident that those six points played a pivotal role in their title triumph at our expense.
However, this season, we’ve altered the narrative. Our 1-0 triumph over Manchester City on Sunday has not only garnered us 3 points but also brought us level with our North London rivals, Spurs, at the top of the table with 20 points. Although Spurs currently hold the top spot due to their superior goal’s scored, we’re in a strong position at second place.
The 2023-24 title race is now in full swing, and while our primary focus is toppling Spurs from the summit, they aren’t our main concern. Our real challenge lies in maintaining or, better yet, widening the two-point gap between us and Manchester City. Simultaneously, we must preserve our unbeaten record.
As long as we can sustain this streak, it’s likely that Spurs will drop points, allowing us to ascend to the top. With a newfound wisdom this season, we’re determined to keep the title race alive right to the end this time around.
And finally come out on top!
Jack Anderson
I’d prefer Arsenal being on top of their game for most of the season, as unbelievable as it sounds, I’m not writing anyone off including Tottenham. Coyg
“Consider this: if we had managed to win just two more games, we would have concluded the season with 90 points, making us the league champions.”
Correct
“Now, imagine if those two crucial victories were against Manchester City, both at home and away. They defeated us in both encounters, and it’s evident that those six points played a pivotal role in their title triumph at our expense.”
Not totally correct
To win the league last year, we only need to beat City once.
The two loses against city represented a 12 points swing in their favor, and had we beaten them on both occasions, the final standing would have been
Arsenal – 90pts
City – 83pts
If we manage to best them just once, the final standing would have been
Arsenal – 87pts
City – 86pts
You are right that will keep us on toss again for me at least I saw something impressive about Kai havatz “assisting”
That’s true but generally I dont agree with the thought that city would have finished with 86pts city lost 5 points AFTER winning the league, we lost it during the hunt, I am pretty sure that city would have won that 5 points if the matches had mattered to them
Is a reply to Timothy