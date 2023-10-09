Forget Tottenham, Arsenal just need to stay ahead of Man City until the end

On Sunday evening, we secured a stunning 1-0 victory against Manchester City, earning us a valuable 3 points. While some may downplay the significance of this win, arguing that there are still over 30 games to go, let’s adopt an optimistic outlook as loyal Gooners. This victory could hold weight when May rolls around next year.

In the previous season, our hopes of clinching the Premier League title were dashed as we lost momentum towards the end, ultimately conceding the crown to Manchester City who finished with 89 points, securing their third consecutive league title. We trailed closely with 84 points. Consider this: if we had managed to win just two more games, we would have concluded the season with 90 points, making us the league champions. Now, imagine if those two crucial victories were against Manchester City, both at home and away. They defeated us in both encounters, and it’s evident that those six points played a pivotal role in their title triumph at our expense.

However, this season, we’ve altered the narrative. Our 1-0 triumph over Manchester City on Sunday has not only garnered us 3 points but also brought us level with our North London rivals, Spurs, at the top of the table with 20 points. Although Spurs currently hold the top spot due to their superior goal’s scored, we’re in a strong position at second place.

The 2023-24 title race is now in full swing, and while our primary focus is toppling Spurs from the summit, they aren’t our main concern. Our real challenge lies in maintaining or, better yet, widening the two-point gap between us and Manchester City. Simultaneously, we must preserve our unbeaten record.

As long as we can sustain this streak, it’s likely that Spurs will drop points, allowing us to ascend to the top. With a newfound wisdom this season, we’re determined to keep the title race alive right to the end this time around.

And finally come out on top!

Jack Anderson

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…