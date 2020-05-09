Forget transfers, a winning restart is more important for Arsenal this summer

A winning start should be more important than summer transfer plans for Arsenal when the campaign gets back underway

The Premier League is set to resume in the next few weeks as the spread of the coronavirus slows down to manageable levels.

The competition has been suspended for more than 50 days and Arsenal fans, like the supporters of most teams, have been eager for the team to get back to business.

As Arsenal fans, we have been overwhelmed with news about players that could join us when the transfer window reopens and speculation about how much money Mikel Arteta will have available to spend on potential new acquisitions.

However, what I think is even more important to look forward to is making a winning start when the campaign resumes.

Mikel Arteta has tried to keep his players focused on the task ahead and that is one reason that the Gunners became the first team to allow their players to start outdoor training.

I believe that when the season resumes, teams that have the right mindset of starting just how they wish to go on will have a good advantage, as opposed to those that just want to get the season over with.

If we start with a win, our players will receive a massive confidence boost, however, if we start poorly, the end of the season could quite easily turn into a debacle.

An article from Ime