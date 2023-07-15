Forget waiting for Arsenal – West Ham officially confirm Declan Rice deal

Waiting for Arsenal to confirm a new signing is like waiting for train in the middle of a nationwide drivers strike, and it looks like there is nothing changed on that score. But at least West Ham has now confirmed he has left theLondon Stadium, as David Sullivan has penned an emotional farewell to their trophy-winning captain.

Sullivan tod the club’s website: “I am sorry to see Declan leave us, but I believe that everyone at West Ham United should be very proud of the part we have played in his journey from the Academy of Football at Chadwell Heath to becoming the most valuable young player in English football.

“I would like to make it clear to our supporters that we did not want to sell Declan. We wanted to build our team around him and made a series of improved, long-term contract offers to secure his future. However, once Declan made it clear that he wished to move on and seek a new challenge, the Club felt it would not be right to stand in his way, acting in the best interests of West Ham United.

“He leaves with the sincere thanks, respect and love of everyone here, having earned his place in history alongside the great Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as the only players to have captained West Ham United to a major trophy. More than that, he has always given absolutely everything for the football club throughout his time with us.

“Declan will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Hammers fans and everyone here at the Club. We wish him well for the future and he will always be an inspiration and an example to any young player coming through our Academy.”

All I can say is thankyou to West Ham for putting Arsenal fans out of their misery, and it is worth noting that at no point did Sullivan indicate that Rice was going to Arsenal, so we may well be in for a shock after all, but I doubt that very much. I think they have purposely pre-epted Arsenal because they are annoyed at the delay.

Hopefully the circus is over, and now we can start preparing for the new season in earnest….

