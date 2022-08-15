Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Forgotten Arsenal man expected to complete move inside 24 hours

Alex Runar Runarsson is set to join Turkish Super Lig side Alanyaspor on loan from Arsenal, with the goalkeeper having landed to complete his medical.

The Gunners goalkeeper was initially signed as replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who left to join Aston Villa after helping us to FA Cup and Community Shield victories, but the Icelander failed to cut the mustard.

We’ve since moved to bring in both Matt Turner and Aaron Ramsdale, who are now our first and second choice, so it is no shock that Runarsson is closing on an exit.

I’m not sure why we’re holding onto him, but given we paid so little to sign him, the loan fees could well come close to repaying our outlay.

I’d be shocked if we see Alex play in our side again, but you never know in football sometimes.

Patrick

