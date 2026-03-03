Forgotten  Arsenal man tipped to start against Brighton

Myles Lewis Skelly was the subject of widespread praise among Arsenal supporters last season, particularly during the second half of the campaign.

He featured in high-profile fixtures against PSG and Real Madrid and delivered assured performances, leading many to expect him to maintain that standard this term. Lewis Skelly also concluded the previous season as England’s first-choice left back, and there was strong belief that he would represent his country at the next World Cup in North America.

Despite continuing to perform well when called upon, he has found regular opportunities limited in recent weeks and has had to remain patient in his pursuit of minutes. He currently sits behind Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and, on occasion, Jurrien Timber in the pecking order, which has restricted his involvement.

Opportunity Amid Injury Concerns

There is now, however, a potential opening ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming fixture against Brighton. Football Insider claims the defender is expected to step up and fill the void created by an injury to Declan Rice. The England midfielder sustained what could be a minor injury in Arsenal’s most recent match, casting doubt over his availability for the forthcoming encounter.

While Rice’s absence would be a setback, it may present Lewis Skelly with a valuable opportunity to demonstrate his versatility and importance to the squad.

A Return To Familiar Territory

Although he has primarily operated in defence since breaking into the first team, Lewis Skelly was originally a midfielder in the club’s academy system. His transition to left back proved successful, but his formative years in midfield mean he is well-equipped to adapt if required.

Should he be selected in a more advanced role, it would represent a return to familiar territory and a chance to showcase another dimension of his game. For Arsenal, his adaptability could prove crucial as they navigate injury challenges and seek to maintain momentum in the weeks ahead.