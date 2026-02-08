Forgotten former Arsenal man recalls what it was like working with Wenger

Emiliano Viviano spent the 2013,2014 season on loan at Arsenal after joining the club from Palermo, but his time at the Emirates proved challenging. The Italian goalkeeper faced intense competition for a place in the starting line-up and ultimately did not make a single league appearance during his spell in north London.

Viviano encountered a crowded goalkeeping department and was unable to displace the established options ahead of him. After returning from his loan, he went on to have a journeyman career, rarely securing a long-term role as a first-choice goalkeeper before eventually retiring. Despite the lack of playing time, his experience at Arsenal remains a memorable chapter in his career.

Training in a top-level environment

While minutes on the pitch were limited, Viviano trained alongside world-class players on a daily basis. Arsenal were known for recruiting top-quality talent to strengthen their squad, and his arrival reflected the club’s commitment to maintaining high standards. Although he did not meet expectations in terms of appearances, his presence was part of a competitive group assembled to push standards in training.

Viviano was unable to outperform the goalkeepers already established at the club, which ultimately defined his role during the season. However, the opportunity to work within such an elite environment still left a positive impression. Training at Arsenal allowed him to observe the demands of a top-level club from the inside, even if his contribution remained largely behind the scenes.

Viviano reflects on Wenger’s experience

That period also gave Viviano the chance to work under Arsene Wenger, an experience he has since reflected on with honesty. Recalling his time at the club, he spoke about his expectations of the Arsenal manager and the reality he encountered. Speaking according to Metro Sport, he said:

‘Wenger was there at Arsenal. I expected a revolutionary, he was just a normal manager.

‘I didn’t play though because [Wojciech] Szczesny had a fantastic year and [Lucasz] Fabianski was there, too.’

Those remarks reveal both the difficulty of breaking into the team and the respect Viviano held for the environment he joined. Although his spell at Arsenal was brief and quiet, it remains a notable part of his professional journey.

