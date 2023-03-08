Form Guide ahead of Arsenal’s crucial away Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal have been making hard work of our League games lately but we have hung on to our 5 point lead at the top of the Premier League, despite the occasional heart-stopping moments.

But now we have the Europa League fixtures back on the calendar, we must expect to see a bit more rotation than we are used to under Mikel Arteta, but we still have to have a strong enough team to make sure we progress to the quarter finals.

We know that we have now hit a good run of form with four wins in a row after our earlier blip, but with a rotated team it will certainly not be an easy trip to Lisbon on Thursday.

It is worth rembering that away from hone the Gunners have recently lost at Everton and at Man City in the FA Cup, and as for our Europa games this season we also 2-0 away at PSV but still finished top of our group.

But Sporting are no slouches, and in their last 12 games, have only lost to the Portugese giants Porto (twice), since the middle of January, so will not lack much in confidence, especially in front of their fanatical home crowd, who will be buzzing to see their team put up a good fight against Arsenal on Thursday as they aim for their 5th win in a row.

Sporting Club came to The Europa via the Champions League group stages, where they had home defeats to Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt, but it must be mentioned that in September they beat the Sp*ds 2-0 in Portugal, and also managed a 1-1 draw when they visited the Toilet Bowl.

So, the fact is that the Gunners cannot go in feeling too overconfident, and I am sure that Arteta is keen to go as far as possible in the competition, and give some well-needed minutes to our less regular squad members.

Review of ARSENAL WOMEN’S brilliant victory over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final ….…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….