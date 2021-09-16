Form Guide – Arsenal facing another relegation clash at Burnley

Considering that Brentford were one of the favourites to be relegated, Arsenal really should have beaten them if we had had a full team available, and then the fixture list was very unfavourable with us coming up against the two Champions League Finalists.

After facing Chelsea and Man City, it is only fair that we were given two more easy fixtures against relegation candidates in Norwich and Burnley.

We now have most of our team back in action, and we got past Norwich (albeit narrowly!) and now we are coming up against Burnley who are one of the few teams that have less points than us! The Clarets have already been beaten by Brighton, Liverpool and Everton, and gained their single point against Leeds United, who are also without a win in their first 4 games.

On paper, with a full squad of fit players we should be easy winners, but I can’t help thinking about our two fixtures against them last season. We only managed a 1-1 draw up at Turf Moor, and back at the Emirates we had Granit Xhaka sent off, and the only goal of the game was scored by Aubameyang in our own net to leave us with nothing.

The season before we only scraped a 0-0 draw in this fixture as well, so I am feeling it hard to be high in confidence of an easy Arsenal victory….

We could certainly do with a convincing performance with the North London Derby looming….